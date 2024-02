Mark Zuckerberg bocsánatot kért a közösségi média fiatal áldozataitól

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized Wednesday to families harmed by social media during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on protecting children from online exploitation and abuse. “I’m sorry for everything you have all been through,” said Mr. Zuckerberg, standing up and turning around to face them. “It’s terrible and no one should have to go through the things that your families have suffered, and this is why we invested so much and are going to continue doing industry-leading efforts to make sure that no one has to go through the types of things that your families have had to suffer.” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) then pressed Mr. Zuckerberg, one of the richest people in the world, to directly compensate the victims. Mr. Zuckerberg said his company was spearheading “industry-leading” efforts to prevent harm to young people on their platforms, which Sen. Hawley’s called “nonsense.” “Your product is killing people,” the senator shot back. #markzuckerberg #zuckerberg #facebook #instagram #meta #senate #cspan