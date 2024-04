Erőteljesen nyomulnak előre az orosz csapatok a Donyecki régióban + videó

❗️ "Battles are already taking place on the outskirts of #ChasovoyYar," said Volodymyr Chernyak, an officer of the National Guard's "Rubizh" brigade.



The occupiers managed to gain a foothold in #Bohdanivka, so the last outpost in #Ivanovsky remains. In addition, there is a water… pic.twitter.com/IHSrN3D3rQ