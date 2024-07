Késelés miatt vettek őrizetbe egy tizenévest

Sydney Uni stabbing: 14-yo allegedly stabs random student at front gates. NSW Police said assistant commissioner of 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙢 Mark Walton would address journalists at 3pm - .https://t.co/MZUhyhlrfc