Tornádó okozhatta a milliárdos vesztét

Superyacht BAYESIAN sank off Palermo after a tornado hit early this morning. 15 rescued, 6 missing, including tech tycoon Mike Lynch.



MarineTraffic data shows its last signal received via AIS at 2:06 UTC before sinking.



Read more on the story: https://t.co/WOL75loP7I pic.twitter.com/vxzVraSrIF