Fucsovics váratlan pofont kapott, bajban a magyar válogatott

Ready to kick-off 2025 💪



Denis Shapovalov, Gabriel Diallo, Alexis Galarneau, Liam Draxl and Vasek Pospisil will represent Team Canada 🇨🇦 in the Davis Cup Qualifiers 1st round 🆚 Hungary 🇭🇺



Learn more about how you can cheer them on at IGA Stadium in Montréal from February 1-2… pic.twitter.com/XbzD52h3R7