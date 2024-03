🇭🇺🤝🇺🇸 Strength in Unity! Hungarian Special Forces & US Navy's Special Boat Team joined forces for intense training on the Tisza River, honing skills to defend @NATO. #WeAreNATO @NATOHungary @USNATO @US_SOCEUR @USSOCOM

🎥Lieutenant Róbert Király, Warrant Officer Zoltán Király pic.twitter.com/FlSZSPKv7h