The Conference on the future of the Europe as a Trojan horse

Our initial doubts surrounding the Conference have, in retrospect, unfortunately been confirmed. Hidden behind the nicely-phrased disguise of grass-roots and democratic slogans, in reality the Conference was a Trojan horse for centralization and a European superstate seeking to standardize Member States. Neither grass roots nor democratic. Working to deepen integration, the conclusions from the Conference are to create a legislative procedure for the European Parliament while eliminating Council unanimity for all Member States in certain fields. They believe that the historic mission of European integration is not just to unify the countries of our continent but to replace them. This all fundamentally denies that a European identity should be based on national identities; yet on its own, the European identity is meaningless. A European people or European sovereignty does not exist. There are various peoples and nations with different histories, cultures, languages, and traditions that live here together; their diversity creates the European civilization that binds them together. That is why we must reject the final institutional conclusions of the Conference. Measures to centralize will create a European Union that serves the interests of larger European powers and will repress the national interests of smaller countries that want to make their voices heard.

The conclusions of the Conference are further evidence that European civilization is in serious danger. The main mission of European integration is no longer protecting and nurturing the heritage of civilization, but is becoming increasingly self-centered. In terms of strategic indicators, Europe is clearly performing poorly. The population is

dwindling, the number of births decreasing, its weight in the world economy is declining, and spending on defense has been dropping in the past few years.

Today the European Union deals with just about everything, yet it has no answer to the challenges facing European society. They are preoccupied with their ideological debates. This has all deepened that divide between Europe’s Western and Eastern halves. For Central Europeans, nations were refuges during the Soviet military occupation. Attachment to national communities and the values that come from it meant attachment to European civilization. While, Europe’s Western half is experiencing a kind of stifling crisis of self-confidence regarding its own values and culture and it their survival instinct is seemingly fading, Central Europe pursues its traditional forms of Christian and national identity. The current institutional system of the European Union does not tolerate these different views and opinions. They discipline and punish dissenting and conservative Christian Member States, while having no vision for the future of Europe.