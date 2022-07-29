“As you most likely know, I am the only politician in the entire European Union who is openly against migration. So, it is not me to be conniving or covert, or beat around the bush; I have a very clear, direct position,” said Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Thursday in Vienna after meeting with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer. During their joint press conference, the Hungarian Prime Minister added:

I do not want Hungary to become a country of migrants and I do not want migration to become stronger in Hungary. This has been the position I have always taken and will continue to take,

– declared the Hungarian PM.

I would like to make it clear that we will always defend our borders and thereby prevent any kind of illegal migration into Austria,

– he announced. “It is also in Austria’s interest that Hungary protect its southern borders. This is a fact that you must live with: we are your stronghold at the Serbian-Hungarian border. If we do not defend our borders there, then hundreds of thousands of migrants will pour into your country, illegally. The only way for you to avoid this is if Hungary defends its southern borders.”

According to the Austrian Chancellor, their country is also experiencing a serious wave of illegal migration.

He said that over 31 thousand refugee applications were submitted this year, mainly from Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, Bangladesh, Pakistan and India.