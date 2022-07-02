Viktor Orbán: Gas sanctions are not up for debate!

“Becoming a member is a complicated process, you have to get through three – four phases. In order for negotiations to begin, the given country must meet certain expectations, including Hungary’s expectations connected to the Transcarpathian Hungarian community,” affirmed the Prime Minister.The PM also spoke about the fact that they were unable to get the Republic of Bosnia to be included in the group of candidates for membership. He said that Western leaders still do not understand the need for Balkan expansion and that all of Europe would benefit from Western Balkans integration.In addition, Viktor Orbán reminded listeners that Hungary did not even want to discuss another sanctions package as the gas embargo would bring even more drastic consequences than the oil embargo.The NATO summit was more difficult than the EU summit– declared the PM. “Sooner or later we will need to face reality,” he emphasized.

“Naturally, everyone is on Ukraine’s side because, according to public opinion – which Hungary shares as well – Russia had no cause for starting an open war. But since this is a war in which tens of thousands die, we do not want to get involved,” he added.

This is a war between two neighboring slavic countries, while NATO is a defensive alliance,– he pointed out.

According to Viktor Orbán, weapons are important in a time of war, but soldiers are the most important – and Hungary is in short supply. The PM believes that though Ukraine is fighting bravely, military realities are slowly taking into effect.

Though the question of Ukraine’s borders falling did not emerge during the summit, they did discuss Ukraine’s deep losses.

“The alarm was going off in my head during my whole trip home… the warzone could near Hungary much sooner than you think; that is exactly why military development processes should be at least two – three times faster,” he explained.NATO also senses that there is a problem. We decided to strengthen the alliance’s eastern wing,– he said.

Viktor Orbán also noted that Hungary wants to provide help in the Ukrainian war, and although we have never been supporters of sanctions, for the sake of EU unity, we do not want to always be vetoing. “Where conditions are not vital for Hungary, we are willing to give, but if it concerns life-or-death issues, we will not give in,” declared the PM. The right to veto is misunderstood because in the EU, decisions are made unilaterally. The PM stated that what is happening in Ukraine is terrible, which is why we must stand on the side of peace, also to bring an end to wartime inflation.

“It is in the interest of Hungary and all countries to establish peace,” announced the PM. Additionally, now is the time to protect our achievements – pensions, utility cuts, family support – and not allow the war to drag us backwards.In connection with border defense, Viktor Orbán explained that Hungary is in the unique position of being burdened by the refugee and migration crises.According to the PM, Brussels frequently claims that protecting Hungary’s border is in the interest of all of Europe – however, encouragement and funding from the EU would be much more helpful than their attacks.