Árpád Potápi: We condemn the Hungarian Turul statue removal from the Munkács castle

The State Secretary emphasized:

It is unfortunate, that in the middle of a war, the most important thing for the leadership of the city of Munkács is to demolish a monument that is both a symbol for the local and Transcarpathian Hungarians – meanwhile, Hungary’s largest ever humanitarian aid operation is ongoing to support the Ukrainian refugees.

Árpád János Potápi continued in his statement, “In a country that professes European values, mutual respect and preservation of historical monuments and memorial sites is of utmost importance; this is one of the important measures of a country’s minority policies.”

He went on to say:

This move is extremely untimely and not thought-out during the ongoing armed aggression raging in Ukraine and goes against the stability of the multi-ethnic Transcarpathia.

“Since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Hungary has been a good neighbor and helped Ukraine, accepting nearly one million Ukrainian refugees,” wrote the state secretary in charge of policies for Hungarian communities abroad, closing his statement.