Kusturica said that Europe is essentially a colony of the United States but most do not even notice this.

Maybe this country does notice, and will not let itself sink along with Europe,

– said the director in reference to Hungary.

If the United States wants to fight with Russia, why don’t they attack from Alaska?” asked Kusturica who believes the United States is working towards the destruction of Europe.

He also does not understand why they are “celebrating that bad actor, Volodymyr Zelensky” in Cannes. He believes that Zelensky is leading everyone towards an abyss.