Viktor Orbán: It’s not that the Hungarians were right – we will be right!

MAGYAR NEMZET
1 órája 1 órája
Viktor Orbán: It’s not that the Hungarians were right – we will be right!

It’s not that the Hungarians were right – we will be right! 

– wrote Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on his Facebook page referring to the fact that Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commision, Manfred Weber, head of the European Parliament’s People’s Party, called for strengthening EU border protection. 

The Prime Minister attached an article from Novinite.com, which covered European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s latest statement declaring that the Bulgarian-Turkish border is the most important task currently in terms of strengthening EU land borders. In regard to the European Parliament’s Thursday debate on the migration situation, the President stated: migration is a European problem that must be solved with European tools.  

In response to this, Viktor Orbán put out his Facebook post, pointing out that it seems the Hungarians were right after all: since the migration crisis in 2015, the aforementioned perspective has been the Hungarian PM’s firm belief and policy.  

The article linked by the PM in the post also reveals that Von der Leyen would develop the Bulgarian-Turkish border’s infrastructure and provide them with equipment such as drones, radars and other kinds of monitoring tools. 

Ursula von der Leyen recently emphasized that sustainable solutions must be created for the asylum and migration situations, but at the same time she considers it important that safe and legal entry options remain part of the EU’s overall approach to migration management.  

“Nobody likes to build fences, but it must be done where necessary. The Commision must relinquish its decision not to cover this form of defense,” said Manfred Weber, leader of the European People’s Party. His opinion has already been backed by Charles Michel, President of the European Council. 

Photo: Facebook

Pilhál Tamás

Keresztapa elmeséli, ki a korrupt

A Transparency International 2022-es „korrupciós indexe" egy afféle nemszeretem-lista.

