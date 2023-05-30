A region overrun by migrants: this is the situation at the Serbia-Hungary border

Piles of rubbish, medicine boxes, discarded clothes, shoes and phone cards... These are all items one can find around Subotica, Serbia. These personal items left behind by illegal immigrants are scattered in the woods barely a few hundred yards from the Hungarian border fence. Magyar Nemzet found several abandoned campsites in the dense forest. When we were there, fresh evidence appeared to suggest that a significant number of illegal migrants may have stayed there overnight. One such sign was that a freshly opened box of a mobile phone card was still dry, with no dirt or contamination visible.

Photo: by the author

The discarded clothes and shoes in different sizes were lying at the base of the trees. This, according to locals, is a common occurrence as the migrants tend to change their clothes entirely before attempting to cross the border fence. We also found several pairs of trousers, jackets, T-shirts, women's tops and bras that were left behind. All this is necessary, as the local residents explain, because the migrants don't want to cross the border in shabby clothes. They hope they will be less conspicuous in the EU if they are well dressed.

From Afghanistan to Germany on foot

We noticed a migrant sitting beside a path in the Makkhetes forest. The young man is his twenties, unkempt and dressed in torn clothes, said he had arrived in Serbia from Afghanistan. He had made the long journey on foot.

I am determined to reach Germany. I want to cross Hungary, even though the police are there, but I want to get through,

− explained the immigrant, who introduced himself as Sheims.

Photo: by the author

He was too afraid to allow any close-up photos that would show his face, so as soon as we reached for our cell phones, he jumped up, looking visibly scared. He was afraid that we may call the police. He said he was alone, because his "friends" were on a reconnaissance trip, adding that the minute they return, he would make an illegal border crossing attempt.

They are watching the border guards with binoculars

The number of migrants reaching the forest near the Hungary-Serbia border has rose again with the arrival of good weather. The illegal migrants are biding their time, waiting for their opportunity to attempt a crossing into the European Union from their tents set up at the foot of the border fence.

They try to collect the best equipment possible for these attempts.

As we have highlighted in our previous pieces, they regularly purchase adjustable ladders and wire cutters, too, but more recently, they have been hiding in the forest with binoculars to scout the movements of border guards protecting both Hungary's and the EU's external border. Generally, they buy their binoculars in Subotica, in the same supermarkets where they buy their daily groceries.

Binoculars are on special offer at one of the big German international chain stores. The migrants usually go there in groups to browse through the binoculars and buy them in bulk. Then, they get into taxis from the supermarket’s car park and head for the forest.

The taxi drivers tend to pick up the illegal migrants in the early evening hours, according to locals. One elderly woman from Subotica, who asked to remain anonymous, told our newspaper that these vehicles often carry way more passengers that what would be allowed, adding that these taxis sometimes carry as many as seven or eight passengers.

Anica Kubik also lives on the edge of the forest. When we asked her, she said there are so many migrants that they have almost completely occupied the woods. As taxi drivers drop them off each day not far from her home, one of her neighbors decided to install surveillance cameras, prompting the taxis to drive some hundred yards further, and drop off the illegal migrants down by the ruins of a burned-out house.

Photo: by the author

The woman from Subotica explained that she and her friends used to go hiking in the forest, but they no longer dare to go there

The last time we went there, we ended up at a place where migrants had set up camp, and we got really scared. Since then, I don't even dare to enter the forest,”

− Anica Kubik added. She, as well as others from the neighborhood, have completely stopped visiting the forest. It used to be a popular excursion spot for people living in Subotica, with many choosing the site for a May Day picnic, for instance. Now, however, everyone avoids the place.

Shots fired in the forest

Several groups have been created on social media where locals living in the immediate vicinity of the border inform each other about illegal migrants and their movements. In recent days, more and more Facebook posts are about migrants firing shots anew, just like last summer. In one group, a resident posted that he had heard shots from the forest again at night, and several people confirmed in response that they had repeatedly heard gunfire. This is nothing new, one member said, adding that not hearing any shots fired in the woods would be the real miracle.

Illegal immigrants appeared once again, and not just in Subotica and the city’s immediate vicinity. They make regular unlawful border crossing attemps from Sombor to Majdan, from east to west.

Migrants are becoming increasingly violent, and clashes between gangs are not uncommon.

Two groups of migrants recently clashed in the environs of Sombor, in the West Backa District in Vojvodina. One person died and two were injured in the fight. Knives were also used in the scuffle, which took place near the local reception centre.

This was not the first time that migrants have clashed with each other in the city this year. The most recent incident left two people injured. Although 68 illegal migrants were removed from Sombor, new arrivals are once again roaming the local streets in growing numbers, teaming up in gangs.

Serbia's opposition Dveri Movement has also reacted to these recent incidents.The events in Sombor highlight the inefficiency of the government's migration policy, according to the press release issued by the far-right political organization. Although a few days ago authorities have transported some of the migrants elsewhere, this did not solve the problem, the statement said. Moving illegal immigrants from one place to another will not yield a solution. Migrants are bent on entering the countries of the European Union, and their relocation, implemented by the police and the Commissariat for Refugees and Migration, is a waste of resources. Migrants will return in a day or two, and will make repeated unlawful border crossing attempts, the Serbian right-wing party added.

We should feel fortunate for now, as migrants do not vent their anger on the local population, but on each other. However, it is only a matter of time before such an unfortunate incident will occur, unless we take urgent action,

− Dveri’s statement reads.