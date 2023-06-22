In the apartment of Krisztina D., an activist of the Szikra (Spark) Movement spearheaded by Andras Jambor, himself an MP of the opposition Parbeszed (Dialogue) party, investigators found nearly three hundred videos showing the sexual abuse and rape of children under twelve, including two and three year olds. Data carriers impounded by authorities contained nearly 70,000 pornographic images of under 18-year-old children.

We contacted Andras Jambor, an MP of the opposition Parbeszed (Dialogue) party and founder of the Szikra (Spark) Movement, but he refused to respond to our questions. A few days ago, a reporter from Mediaworks managed to interview the politician, who kept repeating that he had nothing to do with the case.

"I've never assumed anything good in terms of these bastards in the Spark Movement," Fidesz group leader Mate Kocsis told Hir TV's current affairs program on Tuesday. "These are the same radical leftists who beat up civilians in the streets with their anti-fascist comrades a few months ago," he said. He stressed that these are "communists with daggers in their hands, successors of the old Leninist-Bolshevik world."

"A few weeks ago, MP Andras Jambor brought an activist with him into parliament, to whom I should have apologized, even though I said nothing about her," Mr Kocsis recalled. And now, police find pedophile images in the apartment of this very activist, he added. "It's a fine game they play, that no one on the Left ever has to do with anything. Of course, Csaba Lackner had nothing to do with drugs, (ex-PM) Gordon Bajnai and Adam Ficsor (his former minister in charge of secret services) had nothing to do with foreign monies, and Andras Jambor had nothing to do with these child pornography pictures. If there's a problem, no one on the Left has anything to do with anything ," the group leader said.

In connection with the pedophile scandal, Mr Kocsis underlined that MP Andras Jambor definitely bears political responsibility, as he was the one who took these activists under his wings.

"At least now we know what members of the Szikra (Spark) Movement do, when they're not busy beating up civilians."

– the Fidesz politician said.