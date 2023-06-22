időjárás 25°C Paulina 2023. június 22.
Paulina
2023. június 22.
Andras Jambor does bear political responsibility re pedophile scandal + video

Munkatársunktól
2 órája
Andras Jambor does bear political responsibility re pedophile scandal + video

With regard to the pedophile scandal that erupted around the Szikra (Spark) Movement founded by Andras Jambor, the MP of the opposition Parbeszed (Dialogue) party definitely bears political responsibility, Fidesz lawmaker Mate Kocsis told commercial news channel Hir TV. The parliamentary group leader of ruling Fidesz made the statement after police had discovered a massive amount of recordings portraying the sexual abuse of young children at the home of the movement's activist.

In the apartment of Krisztina D., an activist of the Szikra (Spark) Movement spearheaded by Andras Jambor, himself an MP of the opposition Parbeszed (Dialogue) party, investigators found nearly three hundred videos showing the sexual abuse and rape of children under twelve, including two and three year olds. Data carriers impounded by authorities contained nearly 70,000 pornographic images of under 18-year-old children.

We contacted Andras Jambor, an MP of the opposition Parbeszed (Dialogue) party and founder of the Szikra (Spark) Movement, but he refused to respond to our questions. A few days ago, a reporter from Mediaworks managed to interview the politician, who kept repeating that he had nothing to do with the case.

"I've never assumed anything good in terms of these bastards in the Spark Movement," Fidesz group leader Mate Kocsis told Hir TV's current affairs program on Tuesday. "These are the same radical leftists who beat up civilians in the streets with their anti-fascist comrades a few months ago," he said. He stressed that these are "communists with daggers in their hands, successors of the old Leninist-Bolshevik world."

"A few weeks ago, MP Andras Jambor brought an activist with him into parliament, to whom I should have apologized, even though I said nothing about her," Mr Kocsis recalled. And now, police find pedophile images in the apartment of this very activist, he added. "It's a fine game they play, that no one on the Left ever has to do with anything. Of course, Csaba Lackner had nothing to do with drugs, (ex-PM) Gordon Bajnai and Adam Ficsor (his former minister in charge of secret services) had nothing to do with foreign monies, and Andras Jambor had nothing to do with these child pornography pictures. If there's a problem, no one on the Left has anything to do with anything ," the group leader said. 

In connection with the pedophile scandal, Mr Kocsis underlined that MP Andras Jambor definitely bears political responsibility, as he was the one who took these activists under his wings. 

"At least now we know what members of the Szikra (Spark) Movement do, when they're not busy beating up civilians."

– the Fidesz politician said. 

As is known, the pedophile scandal was preceded by a series of brutal attacks by the far-left Antifa organization in Budapest earlier this year, which prompted police to conduct house searches in several locations. Investigators also visited Krisztina D., a member of the Spark Movement and, according to the daily Metropol, they seized data carriers containing stomach-churning pornographic images in her apartment. Krisztina D. was questioned in the Antifa attacks case, but she is no longer considered a suspect by authorities. 

We have turned to Budapest Police (BRFK) with several questions in recent weeks regarding the pedophile scandal. According to their official statement, the seized photos show "the harassment of a person aged under 12," and the use of violence.

BRFK said that "the criminal recordings were found on the IT devices of a Hungarian man, who was not suspected at any stage of the proceedings in the series of crimes known as the Antifa attack". Police are conducting an investigation based on a well-founded suspicion of child pornography offences.

Magyar Nemzet understands that the man in question, similar to activist Krisztina D., is closely linked to the Szikra (Spark) Movement. Last week, our paper sent questions to Krisztina D., as we wanted to find out how the data carriers containing the shocking videos had ended up in her home, but so far we have not received an answer.

 

Cover photo: Andras Jambor (Photo: MTI/Attila Kovacs )

