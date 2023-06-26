időjárás 28°C János , Pál 2023. június 26.
Nyilvános a titkosszolgálati jelentés: félmilliárd forintnyi támogatás érkezett készpénzben Karácsony mozgalmának számlájára is

magyar

FM Szijjarto has no illusions about averting a catastrophe

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
FM Szijjarto has no illusions about averting a catastrophe

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto left for a meeting of EU foreign ministers, to be held in Luxembourg. He says he no longer has "any illusions" about the outcome of the talks.

Europe is drifting ever closer to a catastrophe  - in every sense, unfortunately. Now it would be possible to prevent a greater disaster and save thousands of lives, but in order to do so we would break out of the current war psychosis. Whether that will happen at today's EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, well, I (no longer) have any illusions...

– Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote on Facebook on his way to the EU foreign ministers' meeting, to be held in Luxembourg on Monday.

 

The meeting is expected to focus on the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba will join the meeting via video link.

The foreign ministers are expected to reach an agreement on a €3.5-billion increase in the European Peace Facility's extra-budgetary fund - of which some €5.6 billion has already been transferred to Ukraine as military aid - and the war-torn country would now receive an additional €500 million. As a prerequisite to its contribution, Hungary asked that OTP Bank is removed from Kyiv's list of "international sponsors of war," but so far the Ukrainian side has refused to comply, claiming that the Hungarian bank "provides preferential loans to the Russian army, i.e. effectively rewards the war crimes they've committed."

 

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Trade and Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Zsolt Szigetvary)

