PM Orban makes announcement on EU rotating presidency

Hungary has begun its preparations for the presidency, PM Orban announced.

Hungary has sufficient experience. The government is preparing to hold the presidency for the second time, which is near unprecedented in Europe,

he stressed. We are ready to tackle the challenges faced by Europe in a coordinated and effective manner, Mr Orban said

He thanked officials of the Council’s General Secretariat, Director-General for General and Institutional Policy Didier Seeuws, and Director-General for Communication and Information Agnieszka Bartol for accepting the invitation to attend the two-day forum and share their experiences with the Hungarian ministers.

