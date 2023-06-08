időjárás 18°C Medárd 2023. június 8.
Medárd
2023. június 8.
PM Orban makes announcement on EU rotating presidency

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája 2 órája
PM Orban makes announcement on EU rotating presidency

On Wednesday Hungarian PM Viktor Orban and members of his cabinet participated in a forum held in his office, at the Carmalite Monastery, to prepare the ministers for chairing the configurations under Hungary’s presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2024, PM Orban’s press chief told Hungary's state news agency (MTI).

Hungary has begun its preparations for the presidency, PM Orban announced.

Hungary has sufficient experience. The government is preparing to hold the presidency for the second time, which is near unprecedented in Europe,

he stressed. We are ready to tackle the challenges faced by Europe in a coordinated and effective manner, Mr Orban said

 

He thanked officials of the Council’s General Secretariat, Director-General for General and Institutional Policy Didier Seeuws, and Director-General for Communication and Information Agnieszka Bartol for accepting the invitation to attend the two-day forum and share their experiences with the Hungarian ministers.

 

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban  (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)

 

Tornado followed by storm hits Budapest

Tornado followed by storm hits Budapest

Firefighters in Budapest's 14th district pulled out a car submerged in the water. Vehicles are allowed to proceed only in the northern direction.
Pope Francis calls Hungary an example to follow

Pope Francis calls Hungary an example to follow

Hungary is under attack for standing up for Christian values, the Holy Father stressed.
Wagner chief says they hit combine harvesters, not tanks + video

Wagner chief says they hit combine harvesters, not tanks + video

The Wagner chief and Russia's military leadership continue to trade blows after the Russians allegedly hit combine harvesters, instead of tanks.
Ukraine becoming a new Afghanistan?

Ukraine becoming a new Afghanistan?

A new conflict came to the rescue of the US military industry after their withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Ukrainian president's popularity not the lowest in Hungary

Ukrainian president's popularity not the lowest in Hungary

According to a survey by Globsec, a security policy research network, Zelensky's popularity is on the decline in several countries in the CEE region.
Zelensky under enormous pressure from within and outside of Ukraine

Zelensky under enormous pressure from within and outside of Ukraine

Ukraine’s president must meet huge foreign and domestic expectations simultaneously, according to the analyst.
