PM's Office Chief reacts to David Pressman's speech

Hungary is a free country and everyone can say what they want, including the US ambassador,

− Gergely Gulys, the Minister of the Prime Minister's Office said, responding to a question from Magyar Nemzet at the Government Info. We asked him what he thought of the US Ambassador David Pressman's speech delivered at the Budapest Pride event.

As we already highlighted, the US ambassador repeatedly attacked the government in his opening speech at the Budapest Pride festival. "No matter how many government-produced posters about Brussels' bombs may be emblazoned around town at any given moment, the reality is that Hungary is not under attack by outside forces, or vulnerable to a liberal virus, or Western decadence, or cowering before George Soros, or at the mercy of omnipotent conspiratorial power."

He added: "I already know what will be written in the headlines that will be dictated by Minister Rogan's team to tomorrow's newspapers. I will undoubtedly be accused of provocation and of importing Western wisdom and imposing obscene values, ​​while meddling in Hungary’s internal affairs. It’s as predictable as it is boring." He then embarked on a confused rant about how he believes that in today's Hungary we have to report on our gay neighbors, reminiscent of communist times, and that he believes that in Hungary and Russia it is forbidden to talk about homosexuality.

Earlier, our newspaper also contacted the Government Information Center, which responded to the speech by saying:

The ambassador is pro-war. Pro-war politicians are attacking Hungary because we are pro-peace. It is in their interest to prolong the war and they want to drag us into it.

Responding to whether the change at the top of the Soros empire will lead to increased pressure on Hungary, PM Orban's office chief said: we do not know if the new push for a migrant quota is in fact part of the handover process.

