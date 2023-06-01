Securing an ambassadorial post under Biden carries a price tag

In the history of US elections, it is not uncommon for a well-connected person to help the presidential hopeful's bid to the White House, for which he would receive handsome rewards from the elected president. This is exactly what happened after President Joe Biden had secured election victory, according to Newsweek.

Although Mr Biden has pledged, among other things, to end this bipartisan practice that has been a feature of US politics for decades, it is clear that during his mandate he was preaching water while drinking wine. A recent report by the Campaign Legal Center (CLC), a nonpartisan government watchdog, reveals that Mr Biden has not only continued, but even encouraged the rewarding of deep-pocketed donors by granting them ambassadorial positions and and top posts.

Fully, 39 percent of Mr Biden's ambassadorial appointments were "political" in nature, and nearly all the candidates have bought their way in, the CLC report highlights. In several instances, many hand-picked by Mr Biden were lacking the necessary qualifications outlined under US law to occupy the post. According to the report, the appointees were donors who have contributed to Democratic campaigns and causes in the past decade, with donations averaging upwards of 400 thousand dollars.

– The list includes the deliberate, repeated deception of the American people, the abuse of executive power for personal financial gain, the use of government power to obstruct investigations and hinder transparency, said constitutional lawyer Zoltan Lomnici Jr., in response to our newspaper’s request, mentioning some of the issues on the seemingly endless list that describes how Democratic US President Joe Biden has embarked on a downhill slope as more and more skeletons kept falling out of his closet.

The Oversight Committee of House Republicans has revealed that President Biden had lied to the American people about his personal involvement in his family's global business affairs. He had previously claimed that he knew nothing about his son's dirty dealings.

It is now clear that he not only knew about the dealings, but also used his son as a “bag man”.

The controversy began with the black sheep of the Biden family, son Hunter Biden, with sensitive data, correspondence and other information found on his abandoned laptop. The Republicans have come forward with a series of factual evidence against Joe Biden and his family, prompting many to liken the case to Watergate, one of the biggest corruption scandals in US history.

The published information clearly reveals that the investigation focuses on Joe Biden, as his influential position and former role as vice-president has helped his family and business partners earn millions of dollars in payments from foreign entities.

The members of the Oversight Committee described in detail how members of the Biden family and their business associates set up a network of companies to launder more than ten million dollars received from foreign nationals and companies based in China and Romania. The committee bolstered these claims with official bank records.

China, Ukraine and Romania

One investigation focuses on the Chinese connection, namely the business interests of the relatives and associates of the Biden family in the CEFC oil company. The firm was founded in 2002 by Chinese businessman Ye Jianming and ranked China's seventh largest private company in 2014. It was declared bankrupt by a Shanghai court in 2020, and practically ceased to exist. As is known, in 2018, founder Ye Jianming was charged with economic crimes and bribery. An important detail is that in 2017, the US Federal Justice Department also accused the company of bribery, claiming that through its representatives Patrick Ho and Cheikh Gadio, CEFC had offered bribes to Chad’s president and Uganda’s foreign ministry in exchange for oil extraction rights