időjárás 33°C Elek , Endre 2023. július 17.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 33°C
Elek, Endre
2023. július 17.

Nyomoznak a 99 Mozgalom ötszázmilliós támogatása miatt

magyar

A thought-provoking question on Ukraine's NATO membership

Gábor Márton
1 órája
A thought-provoking question on Ukraine's NATO membership

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili spoke to the media recently about the results of the NATO summit in Vilnius. He said that in the past few days, several Georgian opposition television channels had misinterpreted the decisions taken at the summit. Mocking the broadcasts, he said:

You know… at first they presented a picture as if some miracle had happened at the NATO Summit… [as if] Ukraine had already been accepted as a member, and a miracle had taken place, while Georgia was left behind.

But PM Garibashvili argues that the reality is quite different. Apart from the fact that they said at the summit that they would waive some of the criteria for Ukraine, there was no breakthrough.

Ukraine cannot become a NATO member until it defeats Russia. So the question arises, however: if Ukraine defeats Russia, what is the point of NATO membership?

– PM Irakli Garibashvili asked the rhetoric question, adding that NATO's strength lies precisely in its ability to protect smaller countries from larger aggressors.

The NATO summit made it clear that Ukraine can only join the defense alliance after winning the war with Russia, he emphasized. 

The NATO summit was held in Vilnius on 11-12 July. It resulted in the publication of a final document stating that the alliance remains committed to its pledge made at the Bucharest summit in 2008, namely that Georgia would become a member of NATO through the Membership Action Plan (MAP).

Georgia's NATO membership became a priority after Russia attacked the country in the Caucasus region in 2008, causing it to lose control of two of its former provinces, South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

To ensure effective cooperation between the defense alliance and Georgia, the NATO-Georgia Commission (NGC) was established in 2008 to ensure close political cooperation in support of reform efforts and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Cover photo: Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (Source: Twitter/Irakli Garibashvili)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Napi balfék: Donáth Anna a pszichológusnál

Napi balfék: Donáth Anna a pszichológusnál

origo.hu
Felkavaró hírek érkeztek: így ölhette meg barátnőjét az angyalföldi gyilkos

Felkavaró hírek érkeztek: így ölhette meg barátnőjét az angyalföldi gyilkos

origo.hu
Kiszivárgott: egy stadionban őrzik a mozgásképtelen ufót

Kiszivárgott: egy stadionban őrzik a mozgásképtelen ufót

borsonline.hu
Orbán Viktor az EU és a latin-amerikai országok csúcstalálkozójára utazik

Orbán Viktor az EU és a latin-amerikai országok csúcstalálkozójára utazik

hirtv.hu
Több ezer 500 éves magyar pénzérmét talált egy férfi Partiumban

Több ezer 500 éves magyar pénzérmét talált egy férfi Partiumban

ripost.hu
Fáradtan indította a hetet a forint

Fáradtan indította a hetet a forint

vg.hu
Marics Peti egyre rosszabb állapotban van, nem hallgat az orvosaira

Marics Peti egyre rosszabb állapotban van, nem hallgat az orvosaira

origo.hu
Videó: Szoboszlai gólt lőtt Mac Allister passzából a Liverpool edzésén

Videó: Szoboszlai gólt lőtt Mac Allister passzából a Liverpool edzésén

nemzetisport.hu
A donorok vérplazmájából életmentő gyógyszerek készülnek (x)

A donorok vérplazmájából életmentő gyógyszerek készülnek (x)

boon.hu
Ha gyomorpanasz, akkor Intestal! (x)

Ha gyomorpanasz, akkor Intestal! (x)

borsonline.hu
Simicskó István: Törvénytelen beleavatkozni hazánk belügyeibe

Simicskó István: Törvénytelen beleavatkozni hazánk belügyeibe

magyarnemzet.hu
Reagált a kormány a tegnapi pride-felvonulásra

Reagált a kormány a tegnapi pride-felvonulásra

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

"The Ukrainian terrorist state is controlled by the US and the UK"

"The Ukrainian terrorist state is controlled by the US and the UK"

According to the spokeswoman of the Russian foreign ministry, decisions such as the one to blow up the bridge on the Crimean peninsula are made with the direct involvement of US and British officials.
Crony crew, shielded from lawsuits

Crony crew, shielded from lawsuits

There are around 60 thousand NGOs active in Hungary, with an average annual income of 49 million Hungarian forints per organisation.
"Beaten, then loaded into a minibus" - brutal conscription in Ukraine + videos

"Beaten, then loaded into a minibus" - brutal conscription in Ukraine + videos

Military mobilisation has been going on for more than five hundred days, and recruiting officers are not discerning in their means of brutality.
Hungary-phobic Ukrainians would pummel PM Orban even for Biden's decision

Hungary-phobic Ukrainians would pummel PM Orban even for Biden's decision

The public is disappointed with Zelensky's performance at the NATO summit in Vilnius, but some say he is not at fault.
Migration is a lucrative business along Hungary-Serbia border

Migration is a lucrative business along Hungary-Serbia border

Migration is also facilitated by those who let out their properties to migrants and provide transportation, Serbia's interior minister says.
State secretary responds to ambassadors' protest at Pride parade

State secretary responds to ambassadors' protest at Pride parade

The state secretary responded on social media.
idézőjelVélemény
Harangozó Éva

Mi ez, kérem, nem transzpárti az ENSZ!

A férfi és női mivoltunkat nem mi találtuk ki, az kitörölhetetlenül személyiségünk, identitásunk része.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu