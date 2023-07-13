időjárás 28°C Jenő 2023. július 13.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 28°C
Jenő
2023. július 13.
magyar

Mayor calls for calm over illegal, anti-Hungarian act of erecting wooden crosses in military cemetery

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Mayor calls for calm over illegal, anti-Hungarian act of erecting wooden crosses in military cemetery

Regarding the Romanian crosses repeatedly erected in the military cemetery in the Uz Valley, Arpad Antal, mayor of Sfantu Gheorghe (Sepsziszentgyorgy), in Szeklerland, eastern Transylvania, has called on local residents to remain calm and emphasized the importance of preserving peace between communities.

"This disgraceful act targets Hungarians in Transylvania, let's not allow subsistence provocateurs achieve their goal,"

the politician of the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (RMDSZ) wrote on social media, stressing that he wanted to ask everyone to keep calm by sharing a post.

It is important that the tension caused by the Romanian crosses erected once again in the cemetery does not spiral into daily life, Arpad Antal emphasized. 

"Let these processes take place in the legal and political space, because preserving peace between communities is of paramount importance at this moment,"

he wrote.
"Those affected are taking the necessary steps and using the instruments of law "even when extremist organisations would push the issue to the level of violence and ethnic conflict," he added.

Arpad Antal said that international organisations had been informed about the events in the Uz Valley, and stated that the political and legal representatives of the Transylvanian Hungarians would continue to seek answers to the problem "through law and justice". "We have had these crosses of disrespect removed once, and we will do it again. Keep patient and hold out,"  the Szeklerland politician concluded his post.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the municipality of Harghita county announced that it will conduct an online and telephone survey among the residents of Szeklerland in connection with the recent events in Uz Valley. County Council President Csaba Borboly justified the survey on his social media page by saying that learning about the community's opinion will enable the county and Sanmartin (Csikszentmarton) officials to"credibly" represent the cause and seek a solution to the situation in Uz Valley. The questions of the online questionnaire are mainly related to the public's assessment of the attitude of the law enforcement agencies on Saturday when the crosses were being put up and how satisfied they are with the actions taken so far by the municipalities of Harghita county and Sanmartin. The questionnaire also seeks to find out whether the public sees it as justified to build a memorial to heroes of other nations in Uz Valley.

Last Saturday, 8 July, activists of the Romanian organisation Calea Neamului (Path of the Nation) erected one hundred and fifty wooden crosses at the international military cemetery to replace the concrete crosses that had been removed on 29 June in line with a court ruling. In addition to the smaller crosses, with ribbons in Romanian national colours around them,  a larger cross was also erected, as well as a flagpole with the Romanian flag on it. The organisation's leader, Mihai Tirnoveanu, announced that he would be in talks this week with the Romanian defence ministry about how to officially instate the "Romanian plot".

Cover photo: Activists of Calea Neamului (Path of the Nation) start to erect Romanian crosses anew at the military cemetery in Uz Valley on 8 July 2023.

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Nyomoz a rendőrség: pedofil videókat forgathattak Jámbor András munkatársának házában

Nyomoz a rendőrség: pedofil videókat forgathattak Jámbor András munkatársának házában

origo.hu
Szabó Zsófi azért dobta ezt az énekest, mert nem volt elég pénze

Szabó Zsófi azért dobta ezt az énekest, mert nem volt elég pénze

origo.hu
Kibékült Fekete Dávid és exfelesége, már a gyerekekért is együtt mentek az oviba

Kibékült Fekete Dávid és exfelesége, már a gyerekekért is együtt mentek az oviba

borsonline.hu
Úzvölgyi katonatemető - Büntetőfeljelentést tett Csíkszentmárton önkormányzata

Úzvölgyi katonatemető - Büntetőfeljelentést tett Csíkszentmárton önkormányzata

hirtv.hu
„Újabb őrület” – elfajult a dolog, Bódi Margó teljesen el van keseredve

„Újabb őrület” – elfajult a dolog, Bódi Margó teljesen el van keseredve

metropol.hu
Kifakadtak a csehek: a háború elől menekülő ukránok tömegével mennek haza nyaralni

Kifakadtak a csehek: a háború elől menekülő ukránok tömegével mennek haza nyaralni

vg.hu
Itt a legújabb orosz nyilatkozat: nagy a baj, egyre közelebb a világháború

Itt a legújabb orosz nyilatkozat: nagy a baj, egyre közelebb a világháború

origo.hu
Kiderült, miért nem a Fradit választotta a tízmillió eurót érő sztárfocista

Kiderült, miért nem a Fradit választotta a tízmillió eurót érő sztárfocista

origo.hu
A donorok vérplazmájából életmentő gyógyszerek készülnek (x)

A donorok vérplazmájából életmentő gyógyszerek készülnek (x)

boon.hu
Ha gyomorpanasz, akkor Intestal! (x)

Ha gyomorpanasz, akkor Intestal! (x)

life.hu
Csupán ennyi maradt Zelenszkijnek Nógrádi György szerint

Csupán ennyi maradt Zelenszkijnek Nógrádi György szerint

magyarnemzet.hu
Vésztartalék

Vésztartalék

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Russian tourists head to Asia, instead of Europe

Russian tourists head to Asia, instead of Europe

Last year, the EU lost around $23 billion in tourism revenue due to a lack of Russian tourists.
That's all Zelensky's left with, security policy expert says + video

That's all Zelensky's left with, security policy expert says + video

Zelensky is trying to make up for his NATO fiasco with spectacular greetings, Gyorgy Nogradi said, summarizing the consequences of the recent NATO summit for our newspaper.
Eva Kaili slinks back into the EP

Eva Kaili slinks back into the EP

A key suspect in the Brussels corruption scandal is also to vote on the EU's ethics panel being set up now.
How long will the EU support Ukraine?

How long will the EU support Ukraine?

Hungary is monitoring the security and the rights of national minorities.
Migration only deepens the demographic crisis

Migration only deepens the demographic crisis

Fertility rates in Europe are on the decline, with an increasing proportion of births in families of immigrant background.
A new letter of invitation for migrants?

A new letter of invitation for migrants?

Three parties in the European Parliament support a new EU rescue plan.
idézőjelVélemény
Kovács Kálmán Árpád

Összeomlóban a német egyházak

A progresszivista erők akadálytalan politikai befolyáshoz jutottak az egyházi testületekben.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu