On his social media page, Miklos Szantho, head of the Center for Fundamental Rights, drew attention to the pressure being exerted on the country in order to create the George Soros-type "open society" in Hungary. The Biden administration is already participating in this endeavor alongside Brussels.

In September 2019, Magyar Nemzet was the first to report on the role of the EzaLenyeg group in the left-wing's election campaign. Our newspaper has conducted detailed research to prove that the owners of the discrediting websites likely used the billions of euros in foreign funding fueling the opposition's campaign, the details of which are still unclear, to operate a number of other websites. The exclusively campaign role of the media group has been confirmed, as

most of their internet sites stopped operating immediately the day after or within days after the last parliamentary elections.

