Hír TV Hír TV
2023. augusztus 11.
Biden administration and Brussels back Soros to create an "open society" in Hungary, says analyst

Magyar Nemzet
39 perce
On his social media page, Miklos Szantho, head of the Center for Fundamental Rights, drew attention to the pressure being exerted on the country in order to create the George Soros-type "open society" in Hungary. The Biden administration is already participating in this endeavor alongside Brussels.

In September 2019, Magyar Nemzet was the first to report on the role of the EzaLenyeg group in the left-wing's election campaign. Our newspaper has conducted detailed research to prove that the owners of the discrediting websites likely used the billions of euros in foreign funding fueling the opposition's campaign, the details of which are still unclear, to operate a number of other websites. The exclusively campaign role of the media group has been confirmed, as

most of their internet sites stopped operating immediately the day after or within days after the last parliamentary elections.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Facebook)

 

PM Orban: We are black belts in crisis management

PM Orban: We are black belts in crisis management

Our country has successfully faced down several challenges over the past thirteen years.
Friendship of peoples of the steppe – how Azerbaijan became one of the most important partners of Hungary

Friendship of peoples of the steppe – how Azerbaijan became one of the most important partners of Hungary

The past decade has seen a visible and significant strengthening of Hungarian-Azeri relations.
Dangerous illusion

Dangerous illusion

The Hungarian government and the two-thirds majority of the parliament will find a way to keep the immoral figures, hiding behind pseudo-scientific arguments and legal mumbo jumbo away from our children.
German politician praises Hungary + videos

German politician praises Hungary + videos

The future of the country lies not in migration, but in the right migration policy, according to AfD's candidate for the European Parliament.
Political disputes between Budapest and Washington are really about one thing

Political disputes between Budapest and Washington are really about one thing

Washington and Brussels are trying to pressure Hungary to adjust itself to so-called European and liberal values, General Director Miklos Szantho said.
The US is too close

The US is too close

We have already seen the unfriendly moves of the liberal Biden administration before the visa restrictions.
Bánó Attila

A történelem sérti a Facebook alapelveit, de a számítógépes bűnözés nem

Miért nem képes kiszűrni a közösségi médiaplatform a felhasználókat zaklató csalókat és bűnözőket?

