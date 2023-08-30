Police and border patrol units up in arms against illegal migrants

The influx of illegal migrants at the Schengen border continues unabated. On August 28, on-duty officers dealt with a total of 834 illegal immigrants, of whom 664 were arrested and 170 prevented from entering Hungary unlawfully.

Illegal migrants are exceptionally active at the Hungary-Serbia border, PM Orban's chief domestic security advisor told public radio on Tuesday morning.

Again, authorities registered the highest number of border crossers in the southern Csongrad-Csanad county, where patrolling officers arrested 630 border violators in 18 cases in the administrative districts of Asotthalom, Domaszek, Morahalom and Zakanyszek.

In the areas of Asotthalom and Morahalom, large groups of 140-180 are scaling the fence using ladders and attempting to overrun the patrolling security forces, advisor Gyorgy Bakondi has said, adding that human smugglers are also active, trying to provide a ride to those who have crossed the border successfully.

Police and border patrol units are up in arms,

– the chief security advisor said, pointing out that illegal migrants stage regular attacks against the technical border barriers, police vehicles and officers with wooden sticks, stones and slingshot bullets, as a result of which seven officers have been injured this year.