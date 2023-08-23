időjárás 33°C Bence 2023. augusztus 23.
Secret to happiness is inability to decide which gender you belong to, according to leftist-liberals

Munkatársunktól
1 órája
Secret to happiness is inability to decide which gender you belong to, according to leftist-liberals

"There is a viewpoint regarding communities, which we can call the leftist-liberal, or mainstream view, that states that the communities we have lived in for a long time are obsolete, they are not needed, they belong to the past. Communities such as national, cultural, religious or even family communities are also obsolete and they shackle us," state secretary Tamas Menczer said, summing up the essence of the mainstream view on his social media. 

The MP of the Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance mentions that, according to the leftist-liberal view, we will be the happiest once we can no longer decide which gender we belong to.

"That's when the best of all worlds comes and the greatest happiness arrives, when we can no longer decide whether we are boys or girls.

Let's make it clear that this is a lie," the state secretary added, noting that leftist and liberal politicians are hell bent on turning everything upside down.

 

This is well illustrated by the Miss Netherlands beauty pageant, which was won by a biological man. And the fact that women did not protest makes it even more absurd.

The reason they want to destroy communities is because communities are always strong, its members are there for each other, making them much harder to influence than individuals. So, this is why they are bent on destroying them," state secretary Tamas Menczer said.

 

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Dmitry Demidovich)

Ajánló

PM Orban: Hungary develops super tank + video

PM Orban: Hungary develops super tank + video

Rheinmetall’s latest tank, KF51 Panther may be the new big cat of the Carpathians, Hungarian Prime Minister Orban Viktor said.
Hungary's southern border under constant siege, as migration continues

Hungary's southern border under constant siege, as migration continues

We've obtained photos of discarded documents used by immigrants arriving lawfully into Serbia, from where they try to continue their journey illegally, with the help of human smugglers.
Germany's one-party system

Germany's one-party system

The time to stand up against the banning of the AfD and for the democratic rights of German voters is now.
A tale of being isolated

A tale of being isolated

The row of diplomatic meetings has begun with a talk between PM Orban and Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics and also one of the world's leading sports diplomats.
Soros network donated highest sum to Budapest City Hall

Soros network donated highest sum to Budapest City Hall

Journalistic organizations received the least amount of money and the liberal 444.hu portal was excluded from the donation spree.
Szoboszlai and the price of kneeling

Szoboszlai and the price of kneeling

UEFA and FIFA rules do not allow political messages on fields and in stadiums, and the Hungarian Football Federation agrees.
idézőjelVélemény
Hetzmann Róbert

Brüsszel semmibe veszi az őshonos kisebbségek jogait

Jól példázza kiszolgáltatottságunkat az úzvölgyi magyar katonai temető drámai sorsa.

