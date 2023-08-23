"There is a viewpoint regarding communities, which we can call the leftist-liberal, or mainstream view, that states that the communities we have lived in for a long time are obsolete, they are not needed, they belong to the past. Communities such as national, cultural, religious or even family communities are also obsolete and they shackle us," state secretary Tamas Menczer said, summing up the essence of the mainstream view on his social media.

The MP of the Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance mentions that, according to the leftist-liberal view, we will be the happiest once we can no longer decide which gender we belong to.

"That's when the best of all worlds comes and the greatest happiness arrives, when we can no longer decide whether we are boys or girls.

Let's make it clear that this is a lie," the state secretary added, noting that leftist and liberal politicians are hell bent on turning everything upside down.

This is well illustrated by the Miss Netherlands beauty pageant, which was won by a biological man. And the fact that women did not protest makes it even more absurd.

The reason they want to destroy communities is because communities are always strong, its members are there for each other, making them much harder to influence than individuals. So, this is why they are bent on destroying them," state secretary Tamas Menczer said.