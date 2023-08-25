This is how the Left's press works

I have long been saying that the left-wing press and leftist politicians are truly terrified of anything that they perceive as national. These things can be small or large-scale events, concerts, movies, competitions, but even a pen or a pair of sausages bearing Hungary's coat of arms can induce their discomfort.
Essentially, it doesn't matter what we are talking about, they will start screaming with their heads turning red the very moment they get the slightest impression that something or someone somewhere fails to promote same-sex marriage or the admission of migrants, or fails to encourage the awarding of Oscars only to films that applaud diversity and inclusion and portray white men as barbaric people with an inclination for slave holding, social exclusion and the oppression of minorities. They start squealing like that 150-kilo pig on a chilly morning when it somehow senses that after years of tenderness and feeding, its owner is going to make sausages from its nice chubby body.
Of course, when liberals who hate, dislike or despise their nation begin to scream, we need not prepare for a scenario with such a tragic ending. The screaming is basically nothing else but hysteria, no one will harm the said persons yelling about the oppression of a brutal dictatorship. The shouting is meant for their own environment, to be heard by their close circle of friends, virtual acquaintances, and most of all, by their comrades abroad.
The latter group, they truly love.
If they close their eyes and imagine themselves touching their crisp papers proving their fresh Austrian citizenship in an elegant cafe in Vienna, or doing the same thing in New York City while denigrating Hungarians as homophobic and racist country bumpkins, they immediately start to feel excited. Very much excited.
For liberals who despise their country and people are almost in love with other progressive countries and with peoples who put the promotion of liberal values high on their agenda. When they think about them, they are filled with happiness. And they come to hate more and more that they were born Hungarian, that the Crea..., sorry, the evil hand of fate placed them here, in the Carpathian Basin.
There is this feeling in them deep inside that they are more of an Austrian, German, English, Spanish or American, but somehow things went wrong.