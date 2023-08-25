This is how the Left's press works

So they scream. Perhaps their foreign comrades will hear the clamour and come. They've helped so many times, they'll surely come again. With guns, soldiers, tanks, and helicopters. Or just send some money. At least a few billion. Say four and a half. Because our liberal foreign friends understand exactly what the real problem is. They always understand. With so many fascist bastards, it is simply impossible to build a new communism.

In vain they try, in vain they say, write and shout out countless times that Hungarians are stupid, dumb and brainwashed, these stupid, dumb and brainwashed Hungarians are simply unable to understand that voting for the Right is not in their best interest. One should be small, one should not be proud of where they were born or what for. It is something no one can help, it is just a coincidence, a status. Even worse, it leads to Nazism.

If you sing your national anthem with pride, or you watch your countrymen win and have tears in your eyes, you are surely a Nazi. And Nazism is wrong. Except, of course, for the heroes of the Azov Regiment, Ukraine's intrepid gladiators are good Nazis. And the Hungarian security guard recently caught with an SS tattoo is bad.

Just as the English, Austrians and Americans who sing the anthems proudly are bad. They are right to love their country because they are not village idiots, they are not brainwashed, they are not stupid, they are not Hungarians, they are not the children of a sinful people. They can freely organize world championships. And they can play with fireworks. This is not complicated at all, but for some reason the pro-government journalists cannot understand it.

Because on 20 August there is this “terrible” fireworks. This is absurd in itself and, of course, a precursor of Nazism, because what a stupid thing for such a criminal and despicable people to dare to celebrate their nation’s birthday and shoot fireworks. What is there to celebrate on that day at all? On the other hand, this polluting monstrosity is a thing of the past, and the world has moved on. It is nowhere to be found in other countries.

Well, it is. In America, on the Fourth of July, the sight of everyone shooting fireworks and singing the national anthem in front of their flags is a sight to behold. But they are Americans. The leaders of the free world. They're not guilty, and they've allowed gay marriage, so they have every right for the fireworks. (And to carry the happy message of democracy with tanks to every country that smells the intoxicating scent of oil). They deserve it. They are entitled to it. And as they are so nice that they are willing to spend 11.5 million euros to support the fight of Hungarian liberals and communists need a little party every now and then.

But what about the Hungarian fireworks? It kills and destroys the environment, the one who invented and implemented it is the last heartless planet-killer. Not to mention, how the hell can you celebrate in such difficult times, when the heroic and infinitely democratic Ukrainians, who always look after the rights of minorities, who know nothing about corruption and forced conscription, are under attack from satanic Russia? What kind of insensitivity is this? How heartless is it to celebrate at such a time?

Okay, sure, Sziget Festival was fantastic, the oppressed and starving intelligentsia of downtown Budapest spent a week there, inhaling the fresh air of freedom. And lots of chemicals too. There was nothing wrong with the prices there either, but you have to pay for your freedom. Besides, it wasn't the gyros and hamburgers that were too expensive, it was the Hungarians' mouths that were too big. Zsolt Osvoth made a very good video about this, and although he was a vendor at Sziget, he certainly didn't get a penny for his work explaining the high prices.

Lake Balaton, of course, is outrageously expensive, four euros for a Langos. And Orban is the only one to blame for that.

But the point is: where happy, rich, fun-loving liberals are welcomed with a rainbow flag, there is nothing wrong with a week of wild, unbridled partying. But fireworks on 20 August are unacceptable.

Yes, unfortunately, this is how the left-liberal public discourse of our time works.