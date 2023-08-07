With the nearing US presidential elections, the Soros's have also dug deep into their pockets

With the 2024 US elections approaching, George Soros's network is also stepping up its lobbying activities. According to a report by Tuzfalcsoport

the advocacy arm of the Open Society Network, the Open Society Policy Center - which is proud to advance voting rights and reproductive justice, end racial discrimination, and protect the rights of transgender people, immigrants, and many others whose dignity and rights are under attack and being denied by new laws — after several years of anemic spending, has started to ramp up disbursements in the first half of this year, spending about $8.4 million on federal lobbying efforts from April to June.

This amount is higher than the nearly $1.6 million the group spent in the first quarter of 2023, but both figures are a fraction of the organization's previous record of $24.1 million spent in the fourth quarter of 2019.