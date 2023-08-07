időjárás 16°C Ibolya 2023. augusztus 7.
Ibolya
2023. augusztus 7.
With the nearing US presidential elections, the Soros's have also dug deep into their pockets

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
With the nearing US presidential elections, the Soros's have also dug deep into their pockets

With the 2024 US elections approaching, George Soros's network is also stepping up its lobbying activities. According to a report by Tuzfalcsoport

the advocacy arm of the Open Society Network, the Open Society Policy Center - which is proud to advance voting rights and reproductive justice, end racial discrimination, and protect the rights of transgender people, immigrants, and many others whose dignity and rights are under attack and being denied by new laws — after several years of anemic spending, has started to ramp up disbursements in the first half of this year, spending about $8.4 million on federal lobbying efforts from April to June.

This amount is higher than the nearly $1.6 million the group spent in the first quarter of 2023, but both figures are a fraction of the organization's previous record of $24.1 million spent in the fourth quarter of 2019. 

As it turns out, both George and Alex Soros gave the maximum donation allowed by law, a check for $6,600 each, to President Biden's campaign in the second quarter. It's worth noting that the latest Biden donations come weeks after George Soros announced that his son Alex would take over the helm of the vast Open Society Foundations network. Alex, meanwhile, has maintained direct contact with the Biden White House, visiting it at least 20 times since taking office.

According to the information of the fact-finding blog, the amount disbursed now is the first of presumably many future contributions to the 2024 presidential election campaign. Both George Soros and Alex Soros are likely to directly support Biden's re-election efforts with substantial sums of money, as well as contribute to his candidacy-supporting so-called 'super PACs', which can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money to influence elections.

Cover photo: George Soros and his son Alex. (Photo source: Facebook)

Ajánló

Is Meloni in the grip of the globalists?

Is Meloni in the grip of the globalists?

The visit with Biden was the last straw causing us to wonder about her cabinet's sincerity
Tech companies declare war on right wing

Tech companies declare war on right wing

The censors’ latest victims are the social media pages of Fidesz in Vac and Budapest's 9th district called Ferencvaros.
The great borscht war, or how they want to erase the identity of nations + video

The great borscht war, or how they want to erase the identity of nations + video

Here's the latest craze, an attempt to remove borscht from restaurant menus.
Germany in colonized status

Germany in colonized status

This year alone, it will cost taxpayers €43 billion to support the millions of migrants.
Migration pressure near unbearable in the south + video

Migration pressure near unbearable in the south + video

According to unofficial sources, a gang war is raging in the forests near Subotica, with people smugglers having divided up the area among themselves.
One in four is too few to defend the homeland

One in four is too few to defend the homeland

We are also feeling the effects of the brainwashing against the armed services, especially among young people.
A körforgásos gazdaság a jövőnk

A körforgásos gazdaság a jövőnk

Cél, hogy a hulladékok minél nagyobb hányada nyersanyagként, erőforrásként szülessen újjá – interjú Agatics Rolanddal, a DTKH Nonprofit Kft. ügyvezetőjével.

Borsodi Attila

A játék öröme gyógyít

Az Ökumenikus Segélyszervezet és a Magyar Cserkészszövetség olyan gyermekeknek szervez nyári táborokat, akiknek családja a háborús pusztítások miatt menekült el.

