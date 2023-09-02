időjárás 27°C Dorina , Rebeka 2023. szeptember 2.
Dorina, Rebeka
2023. szeptember 2.
Donald Tusk blackmails Polish voters

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA
2 órája 34 perce
Donald Tusk, Poland’s former prime minister and leader of the liberal opposition, has promised during an election rally in Sopot that he would unblock funds from the EU’s National Reconstruction Plan right after the elections, Polish publicist Petar Petrovic wrote, commenting – with some degree of irony – on Mr Tusk’s latest speech. The V4NA international news agency spotted the writing, which says

Mr Tusk probably wanted to use his pledge made at Sopot as an ace card, but it turned out to be nothing more than a boisterous campaign promise. Mr Tusk wanted to flaunt his executive powers, but in fact he admitted that he and his party were working against the interests of Polish society, only to defeat the ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party,

- the author of the opinion piece pointed out, adding that until the upcoming parliamentary elections, Mr Tusk is trying to satisfy all interests in Brussels in order to impose the EU’s will on the Polish people in case of a possible victory. He believes that Mr Tusk is thus blackmailing Poles and giving them a choice: you’ll either vote left, or you’ll lose your EU funds.

Mr Tusk pretends not to know why Poland does not have enough of EU funds, even though the European Commission originally adopted the Polish National Recovery Plan at the beginning of June last year as a step towards €23.9 billion in aid, and €11.5 billion in loans from the Recovery Fund,

Mr Petrovic has said.

Relations between the EC and the Polish government have been tense for quite some time now, with the Brussels elite now expecting Donald Tusk and the leftist-liberal sphere to take over Poland, so that the Commission could put one of the last few countries standing in the way of the so-called Soros plan in its camp.

Cover photo: Donald Tusk with Manfred Weber. (Photo: Virginia Mayo)

Ukrainian Minority Language School opens in Budapest

Ukrainian Minority Language School opens in Budapest

Children of Ukrainian background now spend Saturdays at the Ward Maria Elementary School, learning and perfecting their native language skills and knowledge of their homeland.
"Viktor Orban can bring about change but he'll need allies"

"Viktor Orban can bring about change but he'll need allies"

The country known as Belgium could soon be gone, the chairman of the Belgian Vlaams Belang party told Magyar Nemzet.
Attempt to discredit Orban government fails

Attempt to discredit Orban government fails

Hungarian revolutionaries were once branded fascists, anti-Semites, and the hirelings of imperialism by Janos Kadar's propaganda.
Elections roll around again, as do US dollars

Elections roll around again, as do US dollars

Action for Democracy, which funds the Left from abroad, once again swings into action.
Ukraine refuses to discuss OTP's removal from list + video

Ukraine refuses to discuss OTP's removal from list + video

The Hungarian government will not discuss arms supplies as long as Kyiv fails to meet the conditions, FM Peter Szijjarto pointed out.
Russian press also covers Orban interview

Russian press also covers Orban interview

Russia's RIA Novosti news agency has given extensive coverage to Tucker Carlson's recent interview with PM Orban.
