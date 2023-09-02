Donald Tusk, Poland’s former prime minister and leader of the liberal opposition, has promised during an election rally in Sopot that he would unblock funds from the EU’s National Reconstruction Plan right after the elections, Polish publicist Petar Petrovic wrote, commenting – with some degree of irony – on Mr Tusk’s latest speech. The V4NA international news agency spotted the writing, which says

Mr Tusk probably wanted to use his pledge made at Sopot as an ace card, but it turned out to be nothing more than a boisterous campaign promise. Mr Tusk wanted to flaunt his executive powers, but in fact he admitted that he and his party were working against the interests of Polish society, only to defeat the ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party,

- the author of the opinion piece pointed out, adding that until the upcoming parliamentary elections, Mr Tusk is trying to satisfy all interests in Brussels in order to impose the EU’s will on the Polish people in case of a possible victory. He believes that Mr Tusk is thus blackmailing Poles and giving them a choice: you’ll either vote left, or you’ll lose your EU funds.

Mr Tusk pretends not to know why Poland does not have enough of EU funds, even though the European Commission originally adopted the Polish National Recovery Plan at the beginning of June last year as a step towards €23.9 billion in aid, and €11.5 billion in loans from the Recovery Fund,

Mr Petrovic has said.

Relations between the EC and the Polish government have been tense for quite some time now, with the Brussels elite now expecting Donald Tusk and the leftist-liberal sphere to take over Poland, so that the Commission could put one of the last few countries standing in the way of the so-called Soros plan in its camp.