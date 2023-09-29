időjárás 27°C Mihály 2023. szeptember 29.
PM Orban: Let's turn European family policy around together

4 órája
PM Orban: Let's turn European family policy around together

Let's win the European parliamentary elections together next spring, and let's turn European family policy around together,

the governing Fidesz party posted on its social media page, quoting Prime Minister Viktor Orban's words spoken at the 5th Demographic Summit in Budapest. At the time, the premier said that Hungary is the most vocal advocate for families and demographic issues in international politics. This will not change, and the attacks on the Hungarian government in the liberal world will only harden us. There is no change on this here, he stressed.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Pexels)

 

Ajánló

Life now a nightmare at Mukachevo's Hungarian school

Life now a nightmare at Mukachevo's Hungarian school

The death sentence is being carried out by the new Ukrainian leadership, a teacher at the Transcarpathian school told Magyar Nemzet.
PM Orban: Taking away the 13th month pension, as the Left did, never occurred to us

PM Orban: Taking away the 13th month pension, as the Left did, never occurred to us

Hungary's prime minister presented the government's latest decisions on public radio.
Bloody gang wars, parents and children killed

Bloody gang wars, parents and children killed

The wave of violence is unstoppable in Sweden.
Migrants lying about their age to face deportation

Migrants lying about their age to face deportation

In bid to crackdown on migration, Giorgia Meloni's government is to introduce a new measure to resolve issues related to underage migrants.
Slovakia summons Hungarian ambassador over Peter Szijjarto's statements

Slovakia summons Hungarian ambassador over Peter Szijjarto's statements

Hungary's foreign minister has interfered in the election campaign, Bratislava claims.
Slovak government’s formation may hinge on ethnic Hungarians

Slovak government’s formation may hinge on ethnic Hungarians

If there is no strong Hungarian representation in the Slovak parliament and the government, then the interests of the ethnic Hungarians in Slovakia will be relegated to the back, Zoltan Kiszelly emphasized.
Felföldi Zoltán

Jourová asszony és a politikai detox

Hagyjanak békén bennünket a demokráciájukkal meg az uniós értékeikkel!

