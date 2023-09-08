időjárás 27°C Adrienn , Mária 2023. szeptember 8.
Hír TV
Adrienn
2023. szeptember 8.
Tucker Carlson: US media hates Hungary because the country self-identifies as Christian

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
„No, I'm not shilling for Hungary. I'm not being paid by Hungary, I just have experienced it a bit” – Tucker Carlson told Miklos Szantho, the General Director of the Center for Fundamental Rights. He also explained that he believes that Hungary is not at all like the American media portrays it.

In fact, it's so far from the reality described in, say, The New York Times, that you can only conclude The New York Times is lying,

– the media personality emphasized, adding that „it's not the first time,” and that the entire American media landscape is lying about Hungary. 

As to the question of „why,” he said the answer was simple: they hate Hungary because the country self-identifies as Christian. 

It's not being hated because it's right.wing. After all, people here have children born out of wedlock, and no one is required to go to church, he explained. 

Most Hungarians don't go to church, and the country is not a theocracy, that's ridiculous – Mr Carlson said, adding that PM Orban – a protestant – is not even of the same religion as the majority of Hungarians, who are Catholics. 

The fact is that the Hungarian constitution and the prime minister of Hungary both identify the country as, in some sense, Christian,

– the former news host underlined, adding that all this is so offensive to western leaders that they try to destroy Hungary. „This is not my fight, but I think its worth telling the truth about it,” Mr Carlson said. 

Cover photo: Tucker Carlson (Photo: MTI/Zsolt Szigetvary)

 

Ajánló

Hungarian government ready to continue negotiations with European Commission

Hungarian government ready to continue negotiations with European Commission

„Some people want to strengthen the unity of the EU by abolishing the right of veto, but this would be a mistake,” he said.
Money from Brussels to replace funds from Soros

Money from Brussels to replace funds from Soros

The stock exchange speculator and his allies began lobbying for the European Union to fund pseudo civil society organizations and left-wing media years ago.
Soros organizations in league with Dollar Left, Fidesz communications chief says

Soros organizations in league with Dollar Left, Fidesz communications chief says

Brussels is withholding funds from teachers, families and businesses, while providing generous funding to left-wing organizations, the communications director of Hungary's ruling Fidesz party said.
FM Szijjarto: Have you tried carrying gas in a backback?! + video

FM Szijjarto: Have you tried carrying gas in a backback?! + video

At the Karpacz Economic Forum, Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade rejected accusations of Hungary being friendly towards Russia.
Hungarian police also protect Serbia's southern border, besides Hungary's

Hungarian police also protect Serbia's southern border, besides Hungary's

The local authorities are very grateful for the presence of the Hungarian police.
Why should we believe that the CIA does not want to influence Hungary? + video

Why should we believe that the CIA does not want to influence Hungary? + video

There was nothing new in what Kennedy said.
Földi László

A normalitás stratégiája

Miért fogadnánk el az élhetetlen feltételeket vagy miért tűrnénk el egy már-már aberrált politikai és mögöttes gazdasági erőtér packázását?

