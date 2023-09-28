Washington Post: PM Orban emerged as lodestar for US right-wing movement

In recent years, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has emerged as a kind of lodestar for the right-wing movement in the United States, liberal US daily Washington Post claims. Although the US paper writes about the premier in a disparaging tone, its analysis states that "PM Orban’s enduring success is seen by some Republicans as a template" for how a nationalist project can win. The daily remarks that Orban’s appearances at the annual meetings of the CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) have been rockstar-like affairs, although it cynically adds that the Hungarian leader received raucous applause for bashing the “globalist ruling class” and “liberal” media.

At a Wednesday night's debate, Trump’s main Republican challengers found themselves singing from a song sheet already penned by Orban and his ruling Fidesz party,

Washington Post writes about the televised debate of Republican presidential candidates, from which only the former US president was missing.

The candidates decried the infiltration of “gender ideology” into public education, raged against the supposed “open border” policies of a feckless liberal establishment, groused over the influence of Jewish American financier George Soros, and bemoaned the seemingly endless flow of arms to support Ukraine’s resistance to Russian invasion, the paper adds.

The analysis then touches on the friendly relationship between Viktor Orban and Donald Trump, which "shows little sign of abating", highlighting that Hungary’s prime minister is the former president's favorite European leader.

The author mentions that in an interview with US opinion leader Tucker Carlson, Hungary’s prime minister reiterated his hope that the current Republican front-runner would sweep back into power in 2024. "Trump is the man who can save the Western world," the Hungarian premier said.

A couple of days later, the former president returned the favor on social media. "Viktor Orban is a great leader and man," Trump wrote. "The wonderful people of Hungary are lucky to have him," the Washington post quoted. The interview with Viktor Orban published on the X platform has already been viewed by some 130 million people in nearly one month.