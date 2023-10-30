időjárás 21°C Alfonz 2023. október 30.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 21°C
Alfonz
2023. október 30.

Nyilvánosságra hozzák a titkos jelentést a migrációról

magyar

Brussels chief visits Balkan countries + video

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Brussels chief visits Balkan countries + video

Ursula von der Leyen is on a multi-day tour of the Balkans. The European Commission president's first stop is in North Macedonia and will then be traveling to Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia and Bosnia. Brussels has been wooing these countries for years with EU membership, but integration has been very slow, if not stalled. Now, 2030 seems to be the newest target date, but many, both inside and outside the EU, are pessimistic about this.

Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Skopje on Sunday evening, which marked the start of the European Commission president's several-day tour of the Western Balkans. Upon her arrival, she met with North Macedonia President Stevo Pendarovski.

We discussed the progress of the EU membership negotiations and the country's current political situation with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Thank you for your commitment and support to our European integration process

 Pendarovszki wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The host as well as the European leader expressed their satisfaction with the meeting. Von der Leyen stressed that she was happy to start her tour of the Western Balkans in Skopje, Blic Serbian daily newspaper reports.

 

As you progress on reforms, you are making your way to the EU. We are looking forward to welcoming you, your unique identity and your language, the Macedonian language,

the Commission president wrote on X.

The European Commission president was received at Skopje airport by Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Bojan Maricik, who also welcomed her to the candidate country.

In a message posted on Facebook, he said that this visit was a positive signal for the European perspective of the region and a decisive moment for the European integration process. Ursula von der Leyen will meet with North Macedonia Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, who will hold a ceremonial welcome together with the government for her in Skopje. After the meeting, the two leaders will hold a joint press conference.

Von der Leyen will then continue her visit to the region in Pristina, from where she will leave on Tuesday for Podgorica and Belgrade. She will end her trip in Sarajevo on November 1. As previously announced by the European Commission, Von der Leyen's trip will be an opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation with the countries of the region as well as the EU's Growth Plan for the Western Balkans.

 

Cover photo: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives in North Macedonia (Photo: official Facebook page of Bojan Maricik)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Kiderült, hogy halt meg Matthew Perry: előkerült a segélyhívás

Kiderült, hogy halt meg Matthew Perry: előkerült a segélyhívás

origo.hu
Kitörhet a világháború: rémisztő iráni figyelmeztetés érkezett

Kitörhet a világháború: rémisztő iráni figyelmeztetés érkezett

origo.hu
Kitálalt a Schumacher család ügyvédje: elárulta a titkolózásuk okát

Kitálalt a Schumacher család ügyvédje: elárulta a titkolózásuk okát

borsonline.hu
Napindító - Környezettudatosan a ruhacsereprogrammal

Napindító - Környezettudatosan a ruhacsereprogrammal

hirtv.hu
Ettől a módszertől menekül el a vakond a kertedből

Ettől a módszertől menekül el a vakond a kertedből

ripost.hu
Tuzson Bence kromoszómái vastagon beárnyékolják a Magyar Nő lelkét – ennél már csak Romániában rosszabb a helyzet az EU-ban, bizony

Tuzson Bence kromoszómái vastagon beárnyékolják a Magyar Nő lelkét – ennél már csak Romániában rosszabb a helyzet az EU-ban, bizony

mandiner.hu
Nagy bajban Zelenszkij: már el akarják kergetni

Nagy bajban Zelenszkij: már el akarják kergetni

origo.hu
Hónapokra kidőlt a Puskás Akadémia focistája

Hónapokra kidőlt a Puskás Akadémia focistája

origo.hu
Mi van a tejes dobozban? Ezt jelentik a csomagoláson olvasható rövidítések (x)

Mi van a tejes dobozban? Ezt jelentik a csomagoláson olvasható rövidítések (x)

mindmegette.hu
A biztonságban közlekedők és a mentősök valójában együtt mentenek életet (x)

A biztonságban közlekedők és a mentősök valójában együtt mentenek életet (x)

origo.hu
A túlsúlyos férfiakat és nőket is fenyegeti a vashiány(x)

A túlsúlyos férfiakat és nőket is fenyegeti a vashiány(x)

life.hu
A jó ügyekben is számíthatunk a multi élelmiszerláncokra (X)

A jó ügyekben is számíthatunk a multi élelmiszerláncokra (X)

mandiner.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Hungarian President Won't Bow to Brussels-Based Liberal Paper, So It Shelves the Interview

Hungarian President Won't Bow to Brussels-Based Liberal Paper, So It Shelves the Interview

Hungary's president spoke about the incident in an interview with Australia's only nationally distributed newspaper.
Soros awarded $15 million to far-left, anti-Semitic protest groups

Soros awarded $15 million to far-left, anti-Semitic protest groups

Since 2016, George Soros has funneled more than $15 million to anti-Semitic groups.
Parliamentary group leader: Brussels is responsible for the migration situation

Parliamentary group leader: Brussels is responsible for the migration situation

Hungarian border protection personnel in real physical danger
Donald Trump about Viktor Orban: "He's the boss, no doubt about it"

Donald Trump about Viktor Orban: "He's the boss, no doubt about it"

"He's a very strong man," the former US president said about Hungary's prime minister.
Macron: Orban-Putin meeting could prove useful

Macron: Orban-Putin meeting could prove useful

“There’s absolutely no need to prohibit a head of state or government from going in one direction or another. It doesn’t shock us,” Macron said of the meeting.
Serbian military deployment considered to end shooting by migrants in Horgos

Serbian military deployment considered to end shooting by migrants in Horgos

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic wants security in his country.
idézőjelVélemény
Bánó Attila

Addig vagyunk biztonságban, amíg Orbán Viktor a miniszterelnökünk

A magyar kormányfő a migránsinvázió kezdete óta bírálja az unió elhibázott migrációs politikáját.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu