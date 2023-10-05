időjárás 21°C Aurél 2023. október 5.
Brussels squeezes through its migration deal unobtrusively

Magyar Nemzet
29 perce
Brussels squeezes through its migration deal unobtrusively

Hungary will continue to reject the quota-based distribution of migrants as it has done so again in Wednesday's vote in Brussels on regulating the current migration crisis, the interior ministry's parliamentary state secretary told Hungary's state news agency (MTI) on Wednesday.

Bence Retvari reacted to an agreement reached by the ambassadors of EU member states in Brussels concerning a regulation on the ongoing migration crisis.

Today, Brussels pushed through another pro-migration legislative measure in the EU's Committee of Permanent Representatives, and this new, so-called crisis regulation is the last element of the migration pact,

– the state secretary said. Mr Retvari underlined that Hungary and Poland voted against the proposal, while Slovakia, Austria and the Czech Republic abstained. However, the fact that these countries have abstained did not matter in the end, because the EU - in defiance of its previous stance to reach every decision on migration by consensus - has shifted to qualitative majority voting, he added. 

State Secretary Retvari also pointed out that the draft text was distributed five minutes before the formal discussion, and the whole debate lasted 13 minutes. The issue of migration could determine the situation of Europe's population for generations to come, yet they devoted 13 minutes to the whole debate, he added.

Mr Retvari noted that the European Union - which keeps Hungary under constant scrutiny in connection with rule of law issues, does not consider itself bound by the same standards - has squeezed through such an issue in minutes, as a compromise proposal tabled on the basis of background negotiations, without any prior consultations or preparation.

He said Brussels appears scared of the potential outcome of next year's European Parliament elections, and that - after the vote - Europe's main decision-making forums will not be so pro-migration, so they want to push through these proposals at all costs, during this cycle. 

The interior ministry's parliamentary state secretary confirmed that Hungary will continue to oppose the quota-based resettlement of migrants, and that this cannot happen so long as the Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance is in government. "That said, we clearly see that left-wing MEPs in the European Parliament have accepted, voted for and backed all pro-migration and quota-related proposals," he added.

Cover photo: Illegal migrants from Africa arrive at the Arguineguin harbor in south Gran Canaria on September 27, 2023, after a Spanish maritime rescue service vessel picked up 78 migrants from a boat adrift at sea (Photo: MTI/EPA/EFE/Medina G. Angel)

Ajánló

Hungary's Orban praised by global press

Hungary's Orban praised by global press

Hungary's prime minister is a hot topic in Italian, British and American newspapers.
PM Orban's political director: Everyone is dissatisfied with performance of Brussels leadership

PM Orban's political director: Everyone is dissatisfied with performance of Brussels leadership

Conservative political forces gathered in Rome on September 29-30 to discuss the future of Europe and launch preparations for the EP elections.
"Zelensky is planning his eventual exit"

"Zelensky is planning his eventual exit"

The Biden administration, in effect, owns Ukraine.
"I quite openly threatened them," says FM

"I quite openly threatened them," says FM

Hungary's FM would sack an ambassador interfering in the domestic politics of another country
"Ukraine's ethnic communities also sacrifice their lives on the front lines"

"Ukraine's ethnic communities also sacrifice their lives on the front lines"

"They want to push us into a second-rate role," Fidesz MEP Andrea Bocskor said, with regard to the situation of Transcarpathia's ethnic Hungarians.
Hungary also a winner of Robert Fico's victory

Hungary also a winner of Robert Fico's victory

Sovereign politics based on national values and interests has triumphed in Slovakia.
Csépányi Balázs

Horn Gábor csúnyán leleplezte a komplett baloldalt

Ez bizony bukta volt.

