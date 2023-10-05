Brussels squeezes through its migration deal unobtrusively

Hungary will continue to reject the quota-based distribution of migrants as it has done so again in Wednesday's vote in Brussels on regulating the current migration crisis, the interior ministry's parliamentary state secretary told Hungary's state news agency (MTI) on Wednesday.

Bence Retvari reacted to an agreement reached by the ambassadors of EU member states in Brussels concerning a regulation on the ongoing migration crisis.

Today, Brussels pushed through another pro-migration legislative measure in the EU's Committee of Permanent Representatives, and this new, so-called crisis regulation is the last element of the migration pact,

– the state secretary said. Mr Retvari underlined that Hungary and Poland voted against the proposal, while Slovakia, Austria and the Czech Republic abstained. However, the fact that these countries have abstained did not matter in the end, because the EU - in defiance of its previous stance to reach every decision on migration by consensus - has shifted to qualitative majority voting, he added.