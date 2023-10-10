Center for Fundamental Rights chief: Hungary may become Israel's European support hub

This Monday, the Center for Fundamental Rights held a conference entitled European Pro-Israel Summit at Budapest's Museum of Ethnography. In his opening speech, CEO Miklos Szantho stressed that

Israel was attacked by sneaky, insidious, fox-hearted terrorists.

The head of the Center for Fundamental Rights said they condemned this unprecedented attack on Israel. He revealed that

on Saturday, I realized that it is precisely through such actions, precisely through such conferences, that we can show that Hungary is not only the closest ally of Israel, but that Hungary is becoming, may become, the European support hub for Israel. Because, yes, Hungary and Israel are not only political allies, but also natural allies.

Hungary and Israel are very similar when it comes to sovereignty and independence, the general director of the Center for Fundamental Rights pointed out.

The experience of sovereignty in both countries is, in a sense, fresh. We Hungarians regained our sovereignty barely 33 years ago, and Israel, the state itself, is 75 years old. This is why we are proud of our sovereignty, this is why we can say that Hungary and Israel are champions of sovereignty, and this is why both countries are willing to go against international trends when it comes to sovereignty, our people or border protection,

Mr Szantho said, highlighting that the fundamental values of both nations have come under fire from another terrorist group, the woke terrorists.

There is a lot of progressive talk from liberals about safe spaces. If anything, Hungary and Budapest are safe spaces for the Hungarian and the international Jewish community. Obviously, Hungary's strict migration policy and, among other things, the tight protection of borders play a big role in this,

the head of the Center for Fundamental Rights said, adding that in Hungary it would be unthinkable to have crowds similar to those witnessed in big Western cities celebrate acts of terrorism perpetrated by Hamas against Israeli citizens.

Left-wing progressivism supporting multiculturalism, Mr Szantho said, has given rise to a new type of anti-Semitism, a new type of anti-Israeli attitude, while the same people advocate an open-border policy and invite migrants to Europe in the hope of more votes, among other things. In such a situation, terrorists feel encouraged, he explained.