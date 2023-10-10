időjárás 12°C Gedeon 2023. október 10.
Center for Fundamental Rights chief: Hungary may become Israel's European support hub

Gábor Márton
3 órája 2 órája
Center for Fundamental Rights chief: Hungary may become Israel's European support hub

This Monday, the Center for Fundamental Rights held a conference entitled European Pro-Israel Summit at Budapest's Museum of Ethnography. In his opening speech, CEO Miklos Szantho stressed that

Israel was attacked by sneaky, insidious, fox-hearted terrorists.

The head of the Center for Fundamental Rights said they condemned this unprecedented attack on Israel. He revealed that

on Saturday, I realized that it is precisely through such actions, precisely through such conferences, that we can show that Hungary is not only the closest ally of Israel, but that Hungary is becoming, may become, the European support hub for Israel. Because, yes, Hungary and Israel are not only political allies, but also natural allies.

Hungary and Israel are very similar when it comes to sovereignty and independence, the general director of the Center for Fundamental Rights pointed out.

The experience of sovereignty in both countries is, in a sense, fresh. We Hungarians regained our sovereignty barely 33 years ago, and Israel, the state itself, is 75 years old. This is why we are proud of our sovereignty, this is why we can say that Hungary and Israel are champions of sovereignty, and this is why both countries are willing to go against international trends when it comes to sovereignty, our people or border protection,

Mr Szantho said, highlighting that the fundamental values of both nations have come under fire from another terrorist group, the woke terrorists.

There is a lot of progressive talk from liberals about safe spaces. If anything, Hungary and Budapest are safe spaces for the Hungarian and the international Jewish community. Obviously, Hungary's strict migration policy and, among other things, the tight protection of borders play a big role in this,

the head of the Center for Fundamental Rights said, adding that in Hungary it would be unthinkable to have crowds similar to those witnessed in big Western cities celebrate acts of terrorism perpetrated by Hamas against Israeli citizens.

Left-wing progressivism supporting multiculturalism, Mr Szantho said, has given rise to a new type of anti-Semitism, a new type of anti-Israeli attitude, while the same people advocate an open-border policy and invite migrants to Europe in the hope of more votes, among other things. In such a situation, terrorists feel encouraged, he explained.


Cover photo: Miklos Szantho, director general of the Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: Miklos Teknos)

Ajánló

Hungary FM: Two Hungarian Air Force planes evacuate 215 people from Israel

Hungary FM: Two Hungarian Air Force planes evacuate 215 people from Israel

The information was only released once the planes reached safe airspace.
This is why Austrians say Ukraine should not join the EU

This is why Austrians say Ukraine should not join the EU

The Austrian Freedom Party has lashed out at the EU's leadership on several issues.
„What is happening in Israel is a combination of 9/11 and the Bucha massacre”

„What is happening in Israel is a combination of 9/11 and the Bucha massacre”

Israel's Ambassador in Budapest Yakov Hadas-Handelsman spoke about the attack against his country in an interview with Magyar Nemzet.
Andrzej Duda: European solidarity is but a fairy tale fostered by Brussels

Andrzej Duda: European solidarity is but a fairy tale fostered by Brussels

Poland's president delivered a scathing reproach to the EU's top bureaucrats in a recent interview.
"This is Subotica, not the Gaza Strip," as migrants besiege the border + video

"This is Subotica, not the Gaza Strip," as migrants besiege the border + video

The southern side of Hungary's border fence has become a no-go zone, with gangs of people smugglers, criminals and migrants ruling in the forests.
Is Olaf Scholz double-dealing with Ukraine?

Is Olaf Scholz double-dealing with Ukraine?

At least this is the conclusion of the Brussels-based Eurointelligence consultancy, after analyzing Berlin's decision against sending Taurus cruise missiles to Kyiv.
Csépányi Balázs

Frei Tamás zseniálisan tette helyre a saját műsorában Friderikuszt

Nem sikerült Fridi trükkje.

