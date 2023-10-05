Migrants spend less time on Balkan route + video

But it is not only the forest that has been overrun by illegal immigrants. In the immediate vicinity of the wooded area, there are densely populated streets with many families with children living there. In the past, most children used to travel to school by public transport, but this has become less common. Due to increased traffic and the presence of migrants, parents now prefer to drive their children to school. Although, unlike in previous years, migrants marching on foot on the road towards the Makove sedmice forest are rarely seen, bus stops and taxis on their way to the border are packed with illegal immigrants, mostly men.

Earlier this week, locals saw a large group of migrants marching on the street right next to the forest. They said that at least twenty people were on their way to reach the border fence and then head towards the European Union. However, this is not an easy task for them, as the Hungarian border hunters do everything they can to halt them. They also have to get through areas controlled by criminal gangs on Serbia's side. The people smugglers are armed to the teeth and they frequently clash using rifles and other weapons. Local residents say they can hear machine guns fired day after day, night after night.

When people in Subotica go to bed, they listen to find out from which direction the gunfire will be heard, local residents told Magyar Nemzet. Some people are filled with so much fear that when they hear the slightest noise, they immediately assume that it is another shooting or a blast. Unfortunately, most of the time it turns out that migrants fired shots or a hand grenade exploded.

In the above amateur footage taken a few months ago, you can see and hear migrants firing rounds of shots in the forest near Subotica. The woman recording the video says that

she can hear bullets flying not far from her as she watches from behind bales of straw.

Migrants in central Subotica this summer (Photo: Magyar Nemzet)

Migrants can be seen not only in the forest, but also in downtown Subotica. Over the weekend, two illegal migrants got into a fight on a pedestrian street. Passers-by alerted the police to the scene to subdue the fighting migrants. No injuries were reported this time.