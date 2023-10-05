Migrants spend less time on Balkan route + video

Migrants are present not only in Serbia, but throughout the Balkans, causing concern in the former Yugoslav republics. The illegal immigrants have grown much more impatient than before. According to local media reports, migrants stay in a given country for much shorter periods than in previous years. Their goal is to enter the territory of the European Union as soon as possible and then head to Western states. This is also the case in Bosnia.
The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) found that although there are more migrants arriving in the Balkans compared to 2021, their number is not any higher in Bosnia. This is because they spend less time in the country and are likely to cross the border more easily and quickly.
Migrants are not 'stuck' either in Bosnia and Herzegovina or in other countries of the Western Balkans in general. They tend to transit quite quickly on their way to Western Europe
the organization points out.
This is evidenced by IOM research conducted in August showing that migrants do not even spend two weeks in Bosnia. They move on in less time than that.
The survey found that most migrants, 67 percent, come from Afghanistan on this Balkan route, followed by Moroccans and Pakistani nationals with 17 and 4.6 percent respectively.
So migrants are no longer stranded in the Western Balkan states, but are doing everything they can to enter the Schengen area as soon as possible. Croatia's accession to Schengen opened up a new perspective, offering smugglers and criminal gangs a lucrative business. They charge several thousand euros for a crossing attempt, local residents say.