Soros awarded $15 million to far-left, anti-Semitic protest groups

American stock exchange speculator George Soros has funneled more than $15 million since 2016 to groups behind this month’s pro-Palestine protests, where demonstrators openly cheered Hamas militants’ terrorist attacks on Israel, writes the New York Post.

Open Society Foundations' records show that Soros’ network gave $13.7 million of the money through Tides Center, a left-wing advocacy group that sponsors several nonprofits who’ve justified Hamas’ bloody attacks while claiming that Palestinians are the real victims.

Tides’ beneficiaries include Illinois-based Adalah Justice Project, which on the day of the October 7 massacre posted a photo on Instagram of a bulldozer tearing part of Israel’s border fence down and a caption: "Israeli colonizers believed they could indefinitely trap two million people in an open-air prison… no cage goes unchallenged."

Members of the Palestinian advocacy group occupied California Congressman Ro Khanna’s office on October 20 to demand he sign a resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza.

Adalah’s members also co-sponsored a rally that same day in Bryant Park where hostile demonstrators spewed antisemitic chants and waved a sign that read "I do not condemn Hamas."

Open Society Foundations gave $60,000 in 2018 to the Arab American Association of New York, a group co-founded by politically connected activist Linda Sarsour that helped plan a hate-filled "Flood Brooklyn for Palestine" protest in Bay Ridge on October 21, where protesters called for the eradication of Israel and held a sign of the Israeli flag in a trash basket that read "Please keep the world clean!"

Open Society Foundations also awarded $1.5 million to Adalah's founding nonprofit, Adalah – The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, but only $800,000 of it was received before the legal center cut ties with the American organization in 2018. The legal center says its mission is to promote human rights in Israel.

Other Soros-backed, Palestinian advocacy groups whose members have been spewing hate at rallies since the massacre include Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now, which received $650,000 and $400,000, respectively.

Both co-sponsored the Bryant Park rally, and its members were among the protesters who converged on the US Capitol complex on October 18.