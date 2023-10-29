időjárás 18°C Nárcisz 2023. október 29.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 18°C
Nárcisz
2023. október 29.
magyar

Soros awarded $15 million to far-left, anti-Semitic protest groups

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Soros awarded $15 million to far-left, anti-Semitic protest groups

American stock exchange speculator George Soros has funneled more than $15 million since 2016 to groups behind this month’s pro-Palestine protests, where demonstrators openly cheered Hamas militants’ terrorist attacks on Israel, writes the New York Post.

Open Society Foundations' records show that Soros’ network gave $13.7 million of the money through Tides Center, a left-wing advocacy group that sponsors several nonprofits who’ve justified Hamas’ bloody attacks while claiming that Palestinians are the real victims.

Tides’ beneficiaries include Illinois-based Adalah Justice Project, which on the day of the October 7 massacre posted a photo on Instagram of a bulldozer tearing part of Israel’s border fence down and a caption: "Israeli colonizers believed they could indefinitely trap two million people in an open-air prison… no cage goes unchallenged."

Members of the Palestinian advocacy group occupied California Congressman  Ro Khanna’s office on October 20 to demand he sign a resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza.

Adalah’s members also co-sponsored a rally that same day in Bryant Park where hostile demonstrators spewed antisemitic chants and waved a sign that read "I do not condemn Hamas."

Open Society Foundations gave $60,000 in 2018 to the Arab American Association of New York, a group co-founded by politically connected activist Linda Sarsour that helped plan a hate-filled "Flood Brooklyn for Palestine" protest in Bay Ridge on October 21, where protesters called for the eradication of Israel and held a sign of the Israeli flag in a trash basket that read "Please keep the world clean!"

Open Society Foundations also awarded $1.5 million to Adalah's founding nonprofit, Adalah – The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, but only $800,000 of it was received before the legal center cut ties with the American organization in 2018. The legal center says its mission is to promote human rights in Israel.

 

Other Soros-backed, Palestinian advocacy groups whose members have been spewing hate at rallies since the massacre include Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now, which received $650,000 and $400,000, respectively.

Both co-sponsored the Bryant Park rally, and its members were among the protesters who converged on the US Capitol complex on October 18.

Jewish Voice for Peace also helped occupy Khanna's office and has blamed Israel for the October 7 attacks, writing on its website: "Israeli apartheid and occupation — and United States complicity in that oppression — are the source of all this violence."

Dan Schneider, vice president of the conservative watchdog group Media Research Center, said George Soros has a long history of standing against Israel and backing groups who champion terrorists.

"George Soros and his son Alex have a long history of supporting the most radical organizations across the planet, and that includes pro-Hamas organizations that support the most heinous kind of behavior," said Schneider

Ari Remez, a spokesman for Adalah – The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, said Open Society Foundations "has been generously supporting our work on defending the human rights of Palestinians under Israeli control for many years, and we are grateful for their immense contribution to this effort."

Cover photo: George Soros (Photo: MTI/EPA/Clemens Bilan)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Hosszabb nyitvatartással várják a megemlékezőket a temetők

Hosszabb nyitvatartással várják a megemlékezőket a temetők

origo.hu
Itt vannak az első felvételek a tragédia helyszínéről, Matthew Perry házáról

Itt vannak az első felvételek a tragédia helyszínéről, Matthew Perry házáról

origo.hu
Liu Shaolin Sándor megható vallomást tett, Milák Kristóf kitálalt a jövőjéről

Liu Shaolin Sándor megható vallomást tett, Milák Kristóf kitálalt a jövőjéről

borsonline.hu
Matthew Perry öt nappal halála előtt osztott meg egy hátborzongató fotót az Instagramon

Matthew Perry öt nappal halála előtt osztott meg egy hátborzongató fotót az Instagramon

vg.hu
Hátborzongató: Matthew Perry utolsó fotója a halálának helyszínén készült - Fotó!

Hátborzongató: Matthew Perry utolsó fotója a halálának helyszínén készült - Fotó!

ripost.hu
Sorra búcsúznak a világsztárok Matthew Perrytől

Sorra búcsúznak a világsztárok Matthew Perrytől

hirtv.hu
Fizikailag bántalmazták a TV2 sztárját a koncertje után

Fizikailag bántalmazták a TV2 sztárját a koncertje után

origo.hu
A világ legdögösebb, hatalmas mellű ringlánya már semmi sem akar a képzeletre bízni - kép

A világ legdögösebb, hatalmas mellű ringlánya már semmi sem akar a képzeletre bízni - kép

origo.hu
Elon Musk egyetlen képpel pörkölt oda Joe Bidennek

Elon Musk egyetlen képpel pörkölt oda Joe Bidennek

magyarnemzet.hu
Elrabolták Szoboszlai Dominik csapattársának szüleit!

Elrabolták Szoboszlai Dominik csapattársának szüleit!

magyarnemzet.hu
Irán: Izrael átlépte a vörös vonalat

Irán: Izrael átlépte a vörös vonalat

magyarnemzet.hu
Akkor ez tényleg proxy háború (1. rész)

Akkor ez tényleg proxy háború (1. rész)

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Brussels-based liberal media outlet trashed interview with Hungary's president because of her defiance

Brussels-based liberal media outlet trashed interview with Hungary's president because of her defiance

Hungary's president spoke about the incident in an interview with Australia's only nationally distributed paper.
Parliamentary group leader: Brussels is responsible for the migration situation

Parliamentary group leader: Brussels is responsible for the migration situation

Hungarian border protection personnel in real physical danger
Donald Trump about Viktor Orban: "He's the boss, no doubt about it"

Donald Trump about Viktor Orban: "He's the boss, no doubt about it"

"He's a very strong man," the former US president said about Hungary's prime minister.
Macron: Orban-Putin meeting could prove useful

Macron: Orban-Putin meeting could prove useful

“There’s absolutely no need to prohibit a head of state or government from going in one direction or another. It doesn’t shock us,” Macron said of the meeting.
Serbian military deployment considered to end shooting by migrants in Horgos

Serbian military deployment considered to end shooting by migrants in Horgos

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic wants security in his country.
Intelligence reports on migration to soon be made public

Intelligence reports on migration to soon be made public

The document has pertinence not only for Hungary, but for the whole of Europe.
idézőjelVélemény
Bayer Zsolt

Akkor ez tényleg proxyháború (1. rész)

Gerhard Schröder fontos interjújából kiderül, ki miért felelős valójában.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu