Taliban take control of human smugglers gathering at Hungary's southern border

So, a message has arrived from Afghanistan, aiming to end the infighting and introduce a unified command and control system. To this end, "the motherland" is willing to provide temporary financial assistance, and the funds could be used to corrupt willing members of the local authorities, or to further arms procurement.

If all goes according to plan, once the internal showdowns are over, the losses caused by them - estimated at hundreds of thousands of euros (!) - could be a major source of additional profit.

Migrant smugglers have also reported that since mid-September, the Afghan currency exchangers' formerly lax deposit rules have changed. For a few weeks now, there are no independent businesses in the area, and money can only be deposited with designated currency changers, which means that remittance is now under central control. This is something the migrant gangs active in northern Serbia have immediately felt, so they are also talking about hoping for more help from Afghanistan in the production of "papers", i.e. travel documents, following the Taliban "takeover".