Taliban take control of human smugglers gathering at Hungary's southern border

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
According to our sources in the south, Afghan people-smuggling gangs operating in northern Serbia are coming under the informal control of the Taliban government. They are eradicating all infighting and have taken control of the sending of financial resources already. Besides, they also provide money to corrupt local authorities and to purchase weapons, where needed. Less than two and a half years after assuming power in Afghanistan, the Taliban are besieging the gates of Europe.

Barely a month ago, Magyar Nemzet highlighted the issue that aggression by migrant smugglers has reached a new level at Hungary's southern border. A gang of Afghan people smugglers operating in the south began  posting intimidating videos on social media. Simply referencing themselves as the "killer group", they show fists forming into pistols and hands making a slashing motion across the throat. By then, the situation around Hungary's southern border was already tense, and people smugglers have even used weapons against Serbian police.

There is, however, a new development that's become a talking point among the rival human smuggling gangs. According to our local informants, a Taliban takeover of the predominantly Afghan migrant smugglers is underway, as Afghan government circles have identified financial and other opportunities in human smuggling, and have also recognized that they can take control of these gangs - using aggression even against each other - with relative ease.

 

So, a message has arrived from Afghanistan, aiming to end the infighting and introduce a unified command and control system. To this end, "the motherland" is willing to provide temporary financial assistance, and the funds could be used to corrupt willing members of the local authorities, or to further arms procurement.

If all goes according to plan, once the internal showdowns are over, the losses caused by them - estimated at hundreds of thousands of euros (!) - could be a major source of additional profit.

Migrant smugglers have also reported that since mid-September, the Afghan currency exchangers' formerly lax deposit rules have changed. For a few weeks now, there are no independent businesses in the area, and money can only be deposited with designated currency changers, which means that remittance is now under central control. This is something the migrant gangs active in northern Serbia have immediately felt, so they are also talking about hoping for more help from Afghanistan in the production of "papers", i.e. travel documents, following the Taliban "takeover".

So there is no question that the people smugglers who threaten others on social media will soon become even more powerful, more disciplined, and even more militarized.

Less than two and a half years after the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, the radicals militants may also be in control of the Afghan people smuggling gangs, which already has palpable consequences at Hungary's borders.

Cover photo: A Taliban gunman (Photo: Europress/AFP/Wakil Kohsar)

Romanian media laments absence of Orban-Iohannis meeting

Romanian media laments absence of Orban-Iohannis meeting

The Romanian media provided extensive coverage of the president's visit to Budapest, pointing out that the last time a Romanian head of state visited Hungary was fourteen years ago.
"Hungary's recognized the transformation of world order in time"

"Hungary's recognized the transformation of world order in time"

The rise of Asia is clearly visible, geopolitical expert Norbert Csizmadia said at the Eurasia Center conference.
CEU 'chased out of Hungary' launches three free courses in Budapest

CEU 'chased out of Hungary' launches three free courses in Budapest

The „independent” contributors have already lined up: the participants will be trained by TASZ, Atlatszo, NoÁr, Partizan and Transparency International, among others.
EU withholds money from Hungary, but continues to fund Palestinian Authority

EU withholds money from Hungary, but continues to fund Palestinian Authority

At an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers, the European Commission's decision to suspend payments to the Palestinian Authority was rescinded.
PM Orban in Georgia: Art creates peace! + video

PM Orban in Georgia: Art creates peace! + video

Let's not always focus on politics, but also on more profound things, Hungary's prime minister said.
Pursuing interests instead of self-abnegation

Pursuing interests instead of self-abnegation

The Romanian president's official visit to Budapest is a success of Hungary's foreign policy.
Botos Katalin

Kilábalás a gazdasági nehézségekből

Egy biztos: a pénzügyeket tekintve csak széles körű összefogással érhetünk el eredményt.

