Taliban take control of human smugglers gathering at Hungary's southern border

Barely a month ago, Magyar Nemzet highlighted the issue that aggression by migrant smugglers has reached a new level at Hungary's southern border. A gang of Afghan people smugglers operating in the south began posting intimidating videos on social media. Simply referencing themselves as the "killer group", they show fists forming into pistols and hands making a slashing motion across the throat. By then, the situation around Hungary's southern border was already tense, and people smugglers have even used weapons against Serbian police.
There is, however, a new development that's become a talking point among the rival human smuggling gangs. According to our local informants, a Taliban takeover of the predominantly Afghan migrant smugglers is underway, as Afghan government circles have identified financial and other opportunities in human smuggling, and have also recognized that they can take control of these gangs - using aggression even against each other - with relative ease.