The Budapest Police Headquarters (BRFK) has initiated preliminary criminal proceedings against a crime organization responsible for a manhunt in February, employing radical leftist methods, for the crime of violence against members of the community. The perpetrators were armed with plastic-covered hammers, lead-lined rubber gloves, collapsible batons and gas spray. The threads of the brutal attacks appear to be connected to an international criminal organization, as the perpetrators employed tactics reminiscent of a notorious German far-left crime group known as Hammer Gang (Hammerbande), the Hungarian Mandiner news portal writes.

Information relayed by the portal suggests a new development:

the far-left thugs who took part in the Budapest manhunt will remain in jail until the first instance verdict.

The court has upheld the arrest of two foreign left-wing radicals, accused of participation in February's Antifa attacks, until the first instance verdict, the prosecutor's office and the Metropolitan Court of Budapest said in response to the portal's inquiry. The verdict is not final, as the defenders have filed an appeal.