2023. november 16.
Far-Left Thugs Detained for Budapest Manhunt in Distress

Magyar Nemzet
Far-Left Thugs Detained for Budapest Manhunt in Distress

The Budapest Police Headquarters (BRFK) has initiated preliminary criminal proceedings against a crime organization responsible for a manhunt in February, employing radical leftist methods, for the crime of violence against members of the community. The perpetrators were armed with plastic-covered hammers, lead-lined rubber gloves, collapsible batons and gas spray. The threads of the brutal attacks appear to be connected to an international criminal organization, as the perpetrators employed tactics reminiscent of a notorious German far-left crime group known as Hammer Gang (Hammerbande), the Hungarian Mandiner news portal writes.

Information relayed by the portal suggests a new development:

the far-left thugs who took part in the Budapest manhunt will remain in jail until the first instance verdict.

The court has upheld the arrest of two foreign left-wing radicals, accused of participation in February's Antifa attacks, until the first instance verdict, the prosecutor's office and the Metropolitan Court of Budapest said in response to the portal's inquiry. The verdict is not final, as the defenders have filed an appeal.

 

The accused German woman will remain in criminal custody until next February, while the arrests of her male compatriot and an Italian woman were recently upheld by the Metropolitan Court of Budapest, which ruled in their case.

Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted that one of the armed leftists was linked to a notorious German far-left group named Hammer Gang, whose members use similar tactics to eliminate their political opponents abroad.

Cover photo: Snapshot of the attack (Photo: YouTube)

 

Szajlai Csaba

Újraiparosítással kikerülhetjük az uniós káoszt

Továbbra is vonzónak kell lennie a magyar gazdaságnak a magas hozzáadott értéket teremtő, új tudást hozó nemzetközi értékláncok számára.

