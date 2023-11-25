időjárás 1°C Katalin 2023. november 25.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 1°C
2023. november 25.
magyar

Jewish Students Live in Fear

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA
1 órája
Jewish Students Live in Fear

Reports from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany suggest that since the October 7th attack on Israel by the Hamas terrorist organisation, an increasing number of Jewish students feel unsafe at colleges and universities. Many have experienced personal atrocities, while others are attempting to conceal their religion or origins.

 

Jewish students at US universities have an overwhelming sense of fear and sadness since the October 7th attack on Israel by Hamas, according to a recent survey by the Jewish university organization Hillel International, writes V4NA international news agency

The survey found that 51per cent of US respondents reported feeling less safe on campus than they did prior to the 7 October attacks, according to Adam Lehman, president and CEO of Hillel International. According to the survey, 84 per cent of Jewish students said the situation in Israel and Gaza is affecting them, with 68 per cent reporting feelings of sadness and 54 per cent experiencing fear.

The research also revealed that more than a third, 37 per cent, feel compelled to hide their Jewish identity. And 35 per cent of respondents reported that Jewish people have been subjected to hatred or acts of violence on campus.

In the past six weeks, more than 500 anti-Semitic incidents – a 1,000% increase from any prior six-week period examined by Hillel International – have been reported to the Jewish organization, including vandalism, hate speech, harassment and intimidation, as well as 33 physical assaults on Jewish students.

Similar news has come from the United Kingdom. Jewish students at UK universities are deeply anxious following an unprecedented rise in anti-Semitism, BBC News has been told. The Union of Jewish Students president, Edward Isaacs, said that they had never seen such a surge in anti-Semitic incidents as in the recent period since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict.

The Community Security Trust recorded 67 antisemitic incidents from October 7 to November 3 at 29 campuses, compared with 12 in the same period last year.

In Germany, a student described her fears and and told the weekly Die Zeit how she went through the initial period after the Hamas attack in an interview, reviewed by the CNE Christian news portal. She revealed that

she had nightmares of beheadings, rapes and kidnappings at night during the first few days after the attacks and did not dare go to university.

Now she dares attend seminars, but finds it difficult to concentrate, and speaks more softly – and never utters a word about the war. She no longer wears her Star of David necklace lest she should be recognized as Jewish. She said she never wanted to hide „but now I have to.  She distrusts even those of her friends and acquaintances who did not get in touch with her after the attacks.

And I had to cut ties with some left-wing and queer people because they didn’t want to condemn the terror committed by Hamas or, even worse, celebrated it.

 She distrusts even those of her friends and acquaintances who did not get in touch with her after the attacks.

Cover photo: An Orthodox Jewish man in Stamford Hill, London, on November 3, 2023 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Tolga Akmen)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Varga Judit: Nagy közös európai változásra van szükség

Varga Judit: Nagy közös európai változásra van szükség

origo.hu
Ukrajna szövetségese szerint elvesztették a háborút

Ukrajna szövetségese szerint elvesztették a háborút

origo.hu
Ördög Nóra és férje együtt jelentették be az örömhírt, özönlenek a gratulációk

Ördög Nóra és férje együtt jelentették be az örömhírt, özönlenek a gratulációk

borsonline.hu
Sokkolhatja Európát az osztrák-német ingatlanbirodalom összeomlása

Sokkolhatja Európát az osztrák-német ingatlanbirodalom összeomlása

vg.hu
Teljesen odáig van érte: vele osztja meg az ágyát Till Attila

Teljesen odáig van érte: vele osztja meg az ágyát Till Attila

ripost.hu
Előtérben a családalapítás és gyermekvállalás támogatásai + videó

Előtérben a családalapítás és gyermekvállalás támogatásai + videó

hirtv.hu
Így magyarázkodik a támadások miatt Kulcsár Edina

Így magyarázkodik a támadások miatt Kulcsár Edina

origo.hu
Elképesztő brutalitás: lemezek és csavarok segítségével kell rendbe hozni az újpest játékos arckoponyáját - videó

Elképesztő brutalitás: lemezek és csavarok segítségével kell rendbe hozni az újpest játékos arckoponyáját - videó

origo.hu
Budmil Kabátok - Színekben gazdagon a szürke őszi-téli napokon! (x)

Budmil Kabátok - Színekben gazdagon a szürke őszi-téli napokon! (x)

origo.hu
LAICA KANCSÓ: EGÉSZSÉG ÉS FRISSESSÉG MINDEN NAP (x)

LAICA KANCSÓ: EGÉSZSÉG ÉS FRISSESSÉG MINDEN NAP (x)

videkize.hu
„Magyarország díszes limlomja nem veri meg Angliát”

„Magyarország díszes limlomja nem veri meg Angliát”

magyarnemzet.hu
Ismerd fel, és védekezz a stressz okozta feszültség ellen!(x)

Ismerd fel, és védekezz a stressz okozta feszültség ellen!(x)

life.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

High Stakes: A Brussels Empire or Independent Nation States + video

High Stakes: A Brussels Empire or Independent Nation States + video

Change is needed in Brussels, stressed Judit Varga, chair of the European Affairs Committee of the Hungarian National Assembly.
EU Commission Denies Aiming to Influence Hungarian Politics with Outside Sources

EU Commission Denies Aiming to Influence Hungarian Politics with Outside Sources

Mainly US foreign donors, contributed millions of euros to the Left's parliamentary campaign.
PM Orban: Prepare for Seeking Development Solutions in Turbulent Times

PM Orban: Prepare for Seeking Development Solutions in Turbulent Times

The Hungarian prime minister posted a video from the UN summit.
UK Conservatives Hellbent to Appease LGBT Lobby

UK Conservatives Hellbent to Appease LGBT Lobby

„What we need is for our government to take a page out of the Hungarian government's book and show courage in protecting children.”
Verbal Attacks on Hungarians an Everyday Occurrence

Verbal Attacks on Hungarians an Everyday Occurrence

A property dispute is also behind the events at the military cemetery in Szeklerland.
Hungarians Against Further Funding to Ukraine

Hungarians Against Further Funding to Ukraine

Nezopont institute has surveyed Hungarians to gauge their opinion on providing financial assistance to Ukraine.
idézőjelVélemény
Bácskai Balázs

Ezek még a nindzsákat is lejáratják, ha ezzel árthatnak Orbán Viktornak

Sikerült? Nem igazán.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu