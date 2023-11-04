időjárás 13°C Károly 2023. november 4.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 13°C
Károly
2023. november 4.
magyar

PM Orban: European Politics Faces Serious Challenges

Magyar Nemzet
25 perce
PM Orban: European Politics Faces Serious Challenges

Recent global developments have been turbulent and European politics is confronted with serious challenges, the prime minister said on Friday at the 10th Summit of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana. In his speech Viktor Orban said that we are facing difficult dilemmas and the answers Europe gives will have a strong impact on the relationship between the Turkic world and the continent. From a European perspective, he said, global security is at its worst since the end of the Cold War.

The situation has never been this difficult and complicated in the last thirty years as it is now,

he stressed.

The prime minister recalled that the Russian-Ukrainian war has been going on for a year and a half, there is an armed conflict in the Middle East, the threat of terrorism is increasing in the countries of the European Union, and that they are incapable of stopping the "shock waves" of migration at the borders of Europe - the only exception to this being Hungary. The world economy has been upturned twice in a short period of time, once due to Covid, once with the war in Ukraine, while energy prices rose, seriously undermining European competitiveness. "The European dilemma: does the formation of blocs in the world economy or the development of global connections and connectivity best serve Europe's interests," stated Viktor Orban.

 

World heading towards blocification

He explained that one camp wants to push Europe towards blocification: first, they cut the ties of European-Russian economic cooperation, which was the basis of the continent's economy, and are now debating whether to limit relations with the East, including China. The other camp, which includes Hungary, wants to strengthen cooperation and sees interdependence as an opportunity for development and increasing competitiveness. "That is why we want the next period to be about connectivity and global interconnections," he emphasized, adding that he sees the Turkic Council as a "champion of connectivity" and is convinced that the direction they have taken in recent years was the right one. The prime minister touched on the European debate surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war, noting that it poses a direct risk to everyone on the continent, including Hungarians.

A year and a half has passed, and I must say, it is clear that the Europe's strategy so far has failed,

he pointed out.

"The plan was that Ukraine would fight, we in the West would give the money and the weapons, Ukraine would win, Russia would lose on the battlefield, there would be changes in Moscow, and a deal could be made with the new Russian leadership," the premier summarized and called it an ambitious and logical plan. But it didn't work, so the question now dominating European politics is whether to face reality and come up with a Plan B. He recalled that the EU is currently discussing whether to give EUR 50 billion to Ukraine, which Mr Orban considers a sign that the majority still thinks that the previous, failed strategy should be followed and financed.

The prime minister added that this debate is causing great tension among European countries and will last at least two months.

 

Plan B: Ceasefire

"I would like to inform the Mister Presidents in attendance that Hungary is calling for a Plan B:  a ceasefire, peace negotiations and the building of a new European security architecture, which is reassuring for Ukraine and acceptable to Russia", the Hungarian PM said, and expressed his conviction that Turkey, and through Turkey the Turkic world, must also be represented in the new European security architecture, because without Turkey it is impossible to imagine a sustainable and long-term European security structure.

In the current international situation, the role of the Organization of Turkic States is increasing; the Turkic states have been able to moderate conflicts and reduce the risks of escalation. "Hungary would like to continue to strengthen this policy in the Organization of Turkic States," the PM emphasized.

ORBÁN Viktor
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (left) and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev (right) at the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Astana, on November 3, 2023. Photo: Zoltan Fischer

 

Hungary to engage in Turkic Investment Fund

The Prime Minister confirmed that Hungary is poised to participate in the work of the Turkic Investment Fund and maintains its previous commitment to contribute EUR 100 million. He thanked members for accepting Hungary into the Council on Green Finance and pointed out that Hungary is one of the 20 countries in the world whose GDP is growing while its emissions are decreasing. In his speech, PM Orban thanked Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for inviting him to the summit, noting that he was delighted to be there and wished him a successful presidency. He expressed the respect of the Hungarian people to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkey on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic by saying that "we Hungarians are well aware what a great achievement this was a hundred years ago on the part of Turkiye, and which - unfortunately - a hundred years ago, we Hungarians were not able to achieve ".

He also thanked President Erdogan for his efforts to restore peace in Europe.

PM Orban extended special thanks to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, for successfully leading the work of the Organization of Turkic States in "a very difficult and complicated" period, and wished Azeri President Ilham Aliyev success in his work to stabilize the region and in the reconstruction of Karabakh.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban (center) speaks in Astana at the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States on November 32023 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer )

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Puccs készülhet az őrjöngő Zelenszkij ellen

Puccs készülhet az őrjöngő Zelenszkij ellen

origo.hu
Egyre több véres terrortámadás várható

Egyre több véres terrortámadás várható

origo.hu
Megtörte a csendet a pszichológus: ezt mondta Jákob Zoliról és a Nagy Ő lányairól – Videó

Megtörte a csendet a pszichológus: ezt mondta Jákob Zoliról és a Nagy Ő lányairól – Videó

borsonline.hu
Debreceni BMW-gyár: megvan, mikor indulhat el a gyártás

Debreceni BMW-gyár: megvan, mikor indulhat el a gyártás

vg.hu
Mit főzz hétvégén? Tippek tőlünk neked

Mit főzz hétvégén? Tippek tőlünk neked

mindmegette.hu
Adóváltozás jön az üzemanyagnál: azonnali hatályú kormánydöntés jelent meg – elsőre ijesztő, másodjára örömhír

Adóváltozás jön az üzemanyagnál: azonnali hatályú kormánydöntés jelent meg – elsőre ijesztő, másodjára örömhír

vg.hu
Újabb háború robbanhat ki az Egyesült Államok miatt

Újabb háború robbanhat ki az Egyesült Államok miatt

origo.hu
Történelmi tettre készülnek a vb-n: ezt üzenték a magyar focisták - videó

Történelmi tettre készülnek a vb-n: ezt üzenték a magyar focisták - videó

origo.hu
„Nem vagyok büszke sem a Nobel-díjasokra, sem az Aranycsapatra” – hangoztatja a baloldali művész

„Nem vagyok büszke sem a Nobel-díjasokra, sem az Aranycsapatra” – hangoztatja a baloldali művész

magyarnemzet.hu
Karakas Hedvig: Komoly károkat okoztak nekem fizikálisan és mentálisan is

Karakas Hedvig: Komoly károkat okoztak nekem fizikálisan és mentálisan is

magyarnemzet.hu
Lehet, hogy a vashiány miatt nem érzed jól magad(x)

Lehet, hogy a vashiány miatt nem érzed jól magad(x)

life.hu
Nekem nem szóltak

Nekem nem szóltak

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Bayer Zsolt about the dictatorship in the UK

Bayer Zsolt about the dictatorship in the UK

It begs the question that if Hungary is a dictatorship, what the heck is the UK?
"Willkommenskultur: Berlin Owes Europe an Apology"

"Willkommenskultur: Berlin Owes Europe an Apology"

Hungarian experts agree that Germany has unleashed an immigration crisis on all of Europe.
"Hungary Poised to Become European Pillar of East-West Bridge" + video

"Hungary Poised to Become European Pillar of East-West Bridge" + video

At the summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Hungary's foreign affairs and trade minister pressed for global cooperation to avoid the forming of blocs.
Taliban-Linked People Smugglers Bring Violence and Lawlessness to Serbian-Hungarian Border Region

Taliban-Linked People Smugglers Bring Violence and Lawlessness to Serbian-Hungarian Border Region

The massive revenues of radical criminal gangs are likely also being used to fund terrorism.
Ukraine is bluffing about Russian gas deliveries + video

Ukraine is bluffing about Russian gas deliveries + video

The timing of Ukraine's announcement to halt Russian gas transit from 2025 is no coincidence.
Hungarian Military Industry - Rebirth from Scratch

Hungarian Military Industry - Rebirth from Scratch

The relaunch of Hungary's military industry as part of the defense and military development program announced at the end of 2016 is now showing visible and spectacular results.
idézőjelVélemény
Tóth Tamás Antal

A metoo-elmebaj szintet lépett

Mára hivatalosan is kimondhatjuk, a PC metoo elérte az abnormalitás határát. Egy meg sem történt üdvözlő csók miatt áll bál a PC Európában.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu