Ridiculous - USD-Backed News Outlet Redefines Press Independence

Many have tried to interpret, re-interpret and render a new understanding of the definition of the independence of the press assess and reassess the definition of independence of the press, and probably the reason why no one has been able to come up with a reassuring and future-proof definition is that there is no such thing. He who pays the piper calls the tune, says the basic old rule in all walks of life. This also applies to media outlets, which cost money to run and therefore need sponsors who always have expectations. But if we don't get bogged down in finances and only examine whether journalists working in the press can be independent of everything and everyone, the answer remains no, because we are talking about people who are mostly interested in public life, have their own worldview, philosophy of life and values. No one is neutral and neither is the public: every media product has its own audience of readers or viewers that requires bias towards one direction or another, and the media cannot be independent of its consumers.
