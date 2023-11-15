Ridiculous - USD-Backed News Outlet Redefines Press Independence

All this came to my mind because one of the portals with a massively globalist commitment published lengthy article about redefining the independence of the press. Moreover, this was done with a particular bias, since the article "took to pieces" the media from which they left in 2020 to immediately set up a competitor, their own portal, with moneys coming from abroad.

Former Index journalists now publishing on Telex are lamenting over the sovereignty bill the government is to submit, because they believe that it will make life for "independent" press impossible. This what they call the part of the media that has been bought off in recent years by NGOs with foreign interest, and specifically by US government agencies.

But let's take a look at how the "progressives" understand the independence of the press today:

The concept of independence, which is often completely misrepresented, does not mean that a newspaper is completely neutral, that it reports exactly the same amount of good and bad things from all political sides, that it covers every topic and every party the same amount, or that it copies press releases from all kinds of companies as news. It means that no one from outside can interfere in the work of the editorial team.

They also state that it is quite natural for left- and right-wing editorial teams to focus on topics that are important to them.

This is interesting reasoning because previously the criteria for independence were seen differently. We have always heard that there is no room for ideological bias, news is sacred, and the positions of different political sides must be represented equally in the press that is truly independent and objective. The old topos that the press is supposed to scrutinize power was also frequently cited.

And when, for example, during the Socialist-Social Democrat (MSZP-SZDSZ) governments between 2002 and 2010, we called the obviously left-liberal leaning media outlets pro-government, they immediately and indignantly rebuked the term insisting on their claim to being "independent" and having no ties to specific political parties. But at that time, for some reason they had forgotten about the "scrutinizing" of power, i.e. the government.

Today, the same editors or their successors, hiding behind the mask of independence, call us propagandists all day long because we process topics from a perspective that is aligned with our values ​​and worldview, and this is also how we relate to political actors.

The writers at Telex therefore are reinterpreting the concept of independent press to mean: ideological bias, shift of emphasis, unbalance in coverage are no longer a problem - the only condition of independence is that no one from outside interferes in the editorial work.

Then let's take a look at specifically who "can't have a say" in Telex's work, that is, who is ordering the tune.