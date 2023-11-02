időjárás 14°C Achilles 2023. november 2.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 14°C
Achilles
2023. november 2.
magyar

Ukraine is bluffing about Russian gas deliveries + video

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Ukraine is bluffing about Russian gas deliveries + video

EU leaders are in the process of renegotiating the EU budget, with funds slated for Ukraine to receive in the coming years being one of its most important elements. It is no coincidence that the Ukrainians timed for now the announcement that they will no longer supply Russian gas as of 2025, pointed out Oliver Hortay, head of Szazadveg's Climate and Energy Policy Division

"Ukraine has announced that it will no longer supply Russian gas from 2025. But what could be behind the move," raised the question Oliver Hortay on his social media page. The head of Szazadveg's climate and energy policy division provided some details.

Russia and Ukraine have been at war for more than a year and a half. However, there is one area where cooperation between the two countries has not broken down: energy deliveries. The two sides are shelling each other, but they take care that the pipelines remain undamaged and fulfill contractual obligations, so Russian oil and gas continue to reach the European market. The situation pays off for both parties: Russia's budget is helped by high energy prices, while Ukraine's budget is helped by high transit fees. The gas deliveries come under a contract that the parties signed on December 30, 2019, just one day before the previous contract expired.

 It is telling that in the weeks leading up to the conclusion of the  agreement, Ukraine repeatedly hinted that it will not sign the contract, so it was possible to negotiate higher fees for the country.

The current contract expires at the end of 2024, more than a year from now, but Ukraine already announced in the summer that they will pull out. So apart from a price hike, this time there could other reasons underlying the statements. As one of the reasons, the head of the Ukrainian gas company, Oleksiy Chernyshev, pointed out that Europe will no longer need Russian gas when the current contract expires.

"However, this is not true. There is no joint sanction on gas and this is not a coincidence. In July, for example, the CEO of  Austria's largest gas supplier said that they had a contract with Russia's Gazprom until 2040, and that they intended to rely on it. The other reason is that, and I quote, 'Supporting Russia with purchasing Russian gas during the war is ridiculous'. However, this argument is rather absurd. While there is nothing wrong with Ukraine receiving transit fees since the start of the war and continuing to do so for more than a year, buying is ridiculous? Moreover, Russian gas partly covers the energy needs of Ukrainians, that is, Ukraine not only delivers but also purchases gas through intermediaries," Oliver Hortay pointed out.

The expert noted that in fact, Chernyshev's statements are not about gas deliveries, but about Ukraine being able to squeeze out as much funding as possible from the European Union. The timing is not coincidental: EU leaders are in the process of renegotiating the EU budget, with funds for Ukraine to receive in the coming years being one of its most important elements.

"However, if Ukraine's revenue from transit fees drops from 2025, the country will need more money. And next year,  when the European Union has already voted on the funding, it is still possible to extend the transit contract. Of course, not for the sake of Ukraine's budget revenue, but for the security of supply of the Union," the expert from Szazadveg added.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Getty Images)
 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Addig lőtte az ajtót a Hamász-terrorista, amíg már nem hallotta a gyereksírást

Addig lőtte az ajtót a Hamász-terrorista, amíg már nem hallotta a gyereksírást

origo.hu
Kiderült: ekkor lép be a rettegett terrorszervezet az izraeli háborúba

Kiderült: ekkor lép be a rettegett terrorszervezet az izraeli háborúba

origo.hu
"Éppen egy fotózásra vitte az édesanyja Jessicát" – Egy 17 éves modell vesztette életét a Zala vármegyei brutális balesetben

"Éppen egy fotózásra vitte az édesanyja Jessicát" – Egy 17 éves modell vesztette életét a Zala vármegyei brutális balesetben

borsonline.hu
Döntött a Fed, megnyugodhat a piac

Döntött a Fed, megnyugodhat a piac

vg.hu
Egykori trénere meghatódva beszélt az elhunyt klasszisról: „Benedek Tibit máig képtelen vagyok elengedni”

Egykori trénere meghatódva beszélt az elhunyt klasszisról: „Benedek Tibit máig képtelen vagyok elengedni”

metropol.hu
Radar – Babos Tímea: célom a párizsi olimpia

Radar – Babos Tímea: célom a párizsi olimpia

hirtv.hu
Sokan féltek ettől: itt van Putyin döntése

Sokan féltek ettől: itt van Putyin döntése

origo.hu
Döntött a jövőjéről a Real Madrid sztárfocistája

Döntött a jövőjéről a Real Madrid sztárfocistája

origo.hu
Dárdai Pál elárulta, mennyit keres Berlinben – ezt ki gondolta volna?!

Dárdai Pál elárulta, mennyit keres Berlinben – ezt ki gondolta volna?!

magyarnemzet.hu
Marco Rossi ezúttal meglepetéssel is szolgált

Marco Rossi ezúttal meglepetéssel is szolgált

magyarnemzet.hu
Lehet, hogy a vashiány miatt nem érzed jól magad(x)

Lehet, hogy a vashiány miatt nem érzed jól magad(x)

life.hu
Törley szerint ha véleményt nyilvánít, akkor nem kell bejárnia a munkahelyére + videó

Törley szerint ha véleményt nyilvánít, akkor nem kell bejárnia a munkahelyére + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Hungarian Military Industry - Rebirth from Scratch

Hungarian Military Industry - Rebirth from Scratch

The relaunch of Hungary's military industry as part of the defense and military development program announced at the end of 2016 is now showing visible and spectacular results.
PM Orban: A Great Step Forward in Energy Security

PM Orban: A Great Step Forward in Energy Security

Hungary's prime minister held talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
This could Happen to Europe if Hamas Wins

This could Happen to Europe if Hamas Wins

After destroying Israel, the Hamas terror group would target the rest of the world, says Israeli Ambassador to Hungary Yacov Hadas-Handelsman.
A Four-Year-Old Kid could Replace Volodymyr Zelensky

A Four-Year-Old Kid could Replace Volodymyr Zelensky

Everyone at the Kremlin was rolling with laughter at the US state secretary's surreal idea.
Shocking Details: Hungarian-Israeli Teenage Girl Hides Under Bed, Terrorists Set Fire to House + video

Shocking Details: Hungarian-Israeli Teenage Girl Hides Under Bed, Terrorists Set Fire to House + video

A Hungarian weekly did an exclusive interview with Osnat Weiss, whose niece and her mother were abducted by Hamas terrorists on October 7.
Ursula von der Leyen: Enlargement at the Top of EU agenda

Ursula von der Leyen: Enlargement at the Top of EU agenda

"Enlargement is at the top of the agenda of the European Union. It is a time of global turbulence, so we must strengthen the unity and the security of our continent," the European Commission head said.
idézőjelVélemény
Kárpáti András

Goebbels és a The Economist

Brüsszelben régóta az USA fújja a passzátszelet, s az EP-képviselőknek már nagyjából a harmada állhat a Soros-hálózat közvetlen irányítása alatt.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu