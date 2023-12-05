Anti-Hungarian Tirade Shakes Romanian Parliament

Another anti-Hungarian outburst shook the walls of the Romanian Parliament. Once again Diana Sosoaca, a politician who won a senatorial seat in the opposition Alliance for the Unification of Romanians (AUR) and later founded a party called SOS Romania, took the lead role shouting and trying to disrupt the speech of Senator Lorand Turos from the Hungarian Democratic Alliance of Romania (RMDSZ-UDMR), during a ceremonial session marking the Romanian national holiday.

Go to the Hungarian parliament to talk like that! You've been given too many rights here already! Go to Hungary!

Sosoaca, known for her hysterical rants, screeched at the top of her voice, according to the Transylvanian portal Kronika.

Among other things, the politician shouted that "December 1 is Romania's" and that "you have Hungarianized Romanians and have mocked the graves of Romanians".

In his speech, Lorand Turos said that December 1, 1918 was a turning point for the Hungarian community in Transylvania, as it changed from a majority nation to a minority community. The Hungarian-Romanian politician underlined the significance of the Alba Iulia (Gyulafehervar) Resolution, which recognized the importance of national, cultural and educational rights. "We believe in peaceful and constructive cohabitation, but are confident that this can only be achieved through mutual respect for each other," he said.

According to a poll published on Monday, Diana Sosoaca's SOS Romania would also make the 5% parliamentary threshold along side the AUR party, which played a leading role in the first desecration of the Hungarian cemetery in the Uz Valley back in 2019. AUR has been repeatedly showing 20 percent support in recent months by pollsters. This time it polled in third place with 19.5 percent, lagging only half a percent behind the National Liberal Party, the smaller governing coalition member. The data suggests that Sososaca's new party would currently enter the legislature with six percent of the vote. The Social Democrats continue to confidently lead the list (at 30 percent), with the RMDSZ-UDMR falling short at 4.9 percent.

Cover photo: Extremist Romanian organization marches in the Uz Valley (Photo: Balazs Borsi/Maszol)