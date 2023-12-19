időjárás 4°C Viola 2023. december 19.
Anti-Israel Protesters Terrify Kids Waiting For Santa + Videos

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA
1 órája
Anti-Israel Protesters Terrify Kids Waiting For Santa + Videos

In many shopping malls, protesters have staged anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian rallies directly targeting Christmas shoppers, but also scaring children who had come to sit on Santa’s knee.

In many central shopping areas across Canada, protesters have staged anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian rallies killing the Christmas spirit and terrifying little kids who had come to sit on Santa’s knee, writes the international V4NA news agency.

At a shopping mall in Ottawa, protesters shouted and drummed, and their only response to the parents of frightened children was to point out that

if your children are scared, imagine how the Palestinian kids must feel.

At one point, Santa Claus looks almost just as horrified by the situation as a baby who had just been placed on his knee, as the protesters chant the currently trending falsehood that "Jesus was Palestinian," according to the Rebel News portal.

Burnaby, British Columbia faced a similar disturbance on Saturday, with protesters demanding a ceasefire in the Israeli-Hamas war, or even calling for a violent revolution.

Shoppers suddenly became engulfed by hundreds of protesters holding flags and signs with a broad array of messages, including calls for communism, a ceasefire to the Israel-Hamas war, and even for a historically violent "Intifada revolution".

Christmas shoppers in at least two different malls in Ontario were also subjected to the wrath of such protesters this past weekend.

Cover photo: Joulupukki, Lapland's Santa Claus, at the opening of the Santa Claus Yard (MikulasGyar) charity event at Budapest's Millenaris Park, on November 30, 2018 (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh )

 

Ajánló

Orban Takes Erdogan for a Spin in Unique Turkish Vehicle

Orban Takes Erdogan for a Spin in Unique Turkish Vehicle

The new auto brand could soon be available in Hungary.
Serbian Elections: Hungarians in Vojvodina Have Reason to Celebrate

Serbian Elections: Hungarians in Vojvodina Have Reason to Celebrate

Anna Orosz, a researcher at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs, told Magyar Nemzet what can be expected in light of the Serbian election results.
Finally: Transcarpathia Hungarians' Largest Party Speaks On Ukraine's New Minority Law

Finally: Transcarpathia Hungarians' Largest Party Speaks On Ukraine's New Minority Law

Although the legislation is an important step forward, it still falls short of meeting all criteria.
Hungary's President Mans Telephone in Live Charity Event

Hungary's President Mans Telephone in Live Charity Event

Organizers hope to raise millions in donations for the worthy cause.
PM Orban Receives A Returning Guest

PM Orban Receives A Returning Guest

Hungary-Turkey economic relations could reach a new level with Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Budapest.
Hungary FIN MIN: EU Reimbursement for Border Protection Less Than 1 Percent

Hungary FIN MIN: EU Reimbursement for Border Protection Less Than 1 Percent

Unlike the leftist-liberal governments, the current Hungarian government does not rush to IMF to take out loans when there's a problem, the finance minister said.
idézőjelVélemény
Bayer Zsolt

Tényleg a bolgárok ötlete volt?

Megbukott a bolgárok extra tranzitadója, de a helyi Made in America-politikusoktól bármi kitelik.

