Anti-Israel Protesters Terrify Kids Waiting For Santa + Videos

At a shopping mall in Ottawa, protesters shouted and drummed, and their only response to the parents of frightened children was to point out that

if your children are scared, imagine how the Palestinian kids must feel.

In addition to being subjected to lies about Jesus being a Palestinian, terrified children’s screams were also ignored by anti-Israel protesters who surrounded their Santa Claus line up in Ottawa’s Bayshore Mall this past weekend.https://t.co/RuqfR50qkv

Video: @𝓢𝓞𝓤𝓢𝓞𝓤 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/RweQkVRnnu — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) December 17, 2023

At one point, Santa Claus looks almost just as horrified by the situation as a baby who had just been placed on his knee, as the protesters chant the currently trending falsehood that "Jesus was Palestinian," according to the Rebel News portal.

More “Pro-Palestine” protesters spouting out the false claim that Jesus ( a Jew born in Bethlehem and whose earthly body died long before the Romans made up the name “Palestina”) was Palestinian.



Can’t a kid in Canada get a picture on Santa’s knee in peace anymore? https://t.co/wZe9YCKdFE — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) December 17, 2023

Burnaby, British Columbia faced a similar disturbance on Saturday, with protesters demanding a ceasefire in the Israeli-Hamas war, or even calling for a violent revolution.

Anti-Israel protest at Metrotown in Burnaby aims to disrupt Christmas shopping. Featuring a Canadian Communist Party flag and professionally printed Socialist party signs. #cdnpoli #bcpoli #burnabybc pic.twitter.com/CxHHnZFIh8 — Bob Mackin (@bobmackin) December 17, 2023

Shoppers suddenly became engulfed by hundreds of protesters holding flags and signs with a broad array of messages, including calls for communism, a ceasefire to the Israel-Hamas war, and even for a historically violent "Intifada revolution".

Christmas shoppers in at least two different malls in Ontario were also subjected to the wrath of such protesters this past weekend.

