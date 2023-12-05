EU Funds: Hungary Leaves No Request Unfulfilled

Justice Minister Bence Tuzson held a press conference after the Judicial Council meeting in Brussels.

Lined up behind the substantive issues are, of course, the political ones, among which the most important for Hungary is the issue of sovereignty.

Migration

Migration is one such question. The minister of justice emphasized that investigating the causes is at least as important as providing assistance to refugees and serving justice.

In response to a press question, he said that Brussels still refuses to link together the issue of migration and terrorism within the official framework.

"Of course, this view no longer holds in private conversations in the corridor. There the two topics have already been linked. We Hungarians are convinced that the two issues are connected, and now there are clear signs of this," he added.