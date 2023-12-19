időjárás 8°C Viola 2023. december 19.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 8°C
Viola
2023. december 19.
magyar

Finally: Transcarpathia Hungarians' Largest Party Speaks On Ukraine's New Minority Law

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
Finally: Transcarpathia Hungarians' Largest Party Speaks On Ukraine's New Minority Law

The Transcarpathian Hungarian Cultural Association of (KMKSZ) expressed a positive view regarding Ukraine's adoption of a new law that regulates the rights of minorities. However, according to a statement issued by the association today,

the legislation still fails to comply with all the recommendations of the Venice Commission and does not restore the minority rights that existed before. 

Some provisions of the law can be seen as a step forward, as they restore certain linguistic rights previously enjoyed by the Hungarian minority, mainly in the areas of education, production and distribution of printed products and the media. A statement from the association's board underlines that in drafting the legislation, some of the Venice Commission's recommendations were taken into account and national minority organizations were indeed consulted. 

The fact that Article 7 (re language) of the Education Law guarantees the right of minorities, including Hungarians, to education in their mother tongue is a key step forward. Another positive development is that children who began their Hungarian-language schooling before the 2018 academic year can continue their studies in Hungarian until the end of secondary education.

However, the board of the association (KMSZ) regrets that the new law still fails to allow minority language use at the level of higher administrative units (districts, counties), and that the application of language rights at the level of municipalities is still subject to a majority decision.

According to the declaration released by KMSZ, the law links the possibility of using language rights to the concept of traditional minority settlement, which it determined to be 10 percent. 

Thus, minorities living in scattered in certain areas have virtually no language rights, further accelerating the process of assimilation,

 – reads the association's statement forwarded to Hungary's state news agency (MTI).

The law regulates neither the free use of national symbols, nor the conditions that are required for minority representation. - Many provisions within the legislation are discriminatory or merely declaratory in nature, which could be open to arbitrary interpretation, states the document. The interpretation of several concepts remains unclear, which raises further questions, especially with regard to the enforcement of mother tongue education alongside the state language.

The law still falls short of several recommendations put forward by the Venice Commission. It does not guarantee the rights of minorities, as enshrined in the constitution and other international documents, and fails to restore the full range of minority rights that existed previously.

Trusting that the new legislation is only the first step in the process of restoring the entire spectrum of minority rights enjoyed by Transcarpathia's Hungarian communities, KMKSZ continues to support Ukraine's European integration, in line with its current program.

– We wish for Ukraine to become a democratic European state governed by the rule of law, where both human and national minority rights are respected, concludes the statement issued by the board of KMKSZ.
 

Cover photo: School in Transcarpathia (Photo: István Mirko)
 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Politikai megrendeléseket teljesít a számlagyáros volt ügyvéd testvére

Politikai megrendeléseket teljesít a számlagyáros volt ügyvéd testvére

origo.hu
Büszke rá, hogy a testéből él: teljesen szétműttette magát Szabó Zsófi

Büszke rá, hogy a testéből él: teljesen szétműttette magát Szabó Zsófi

origo.hu
Bosszút állt T.Danny barátnője a zenészen?

Bosszút állt T.Danny barátnője a zenészen?

borsonline.hu
Zárt kapuk mögött játszhat a Fradi

Zárt kapuk mögött játszhat a Fradi

vg.hu
"Miért beszél így Edinával?" – Kiakadtak a rajongók G.w.M-re

"Miért beszél így Edinával?" – Kiakadtak a rajongók G.w.M-re

ripost.hu
Landolt Ferihegyen Erdogan: Szijjártó Péter meglepődött, mekkora géppel érkezett a török elnök

Landolt Ferihegyen Erdogan: Szijjártó Péter meglepődött, mekkora géppel érkezett a török elnök

vg.hu
Itt a háborús bejelentés: minden európai ország veszélyben

Itt a háborús bejelentés: minden európai ország veszélyben

origo.hu
Liverpool: Jürgen Klopp kiállt Szoboszlai Dominik mellett

Liverpool: Jürgen Klopp kiállt Szoboszlai Dominik mellett

nemzetisport.hu
Szerzetesi ételek: így étkeznek a bakonybéli testvérek

Szerzetesi ételek: így étkeznek a bakonybéli testvérek

mindmegette.hu
Izland: Vulkánkitörés fenyegeti a várost + videó

Izland: Vulkánkitörés fenyegeti a várost + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Nem mindegy, mitől vagy folyton fáradt: év végi hajrá, de vashiány is állhat a hátterében(x)

Nem mindegy, mitől vagy folyton fáradt: év végi hajrá, de vashiány is állhat a hátterében(x)

life.hu
KARÁCSONY Varázslatos advent — felejthetetlen pillanatok a családdal(x)

KARÁCSONY Varázslatos advent — felejthetetlen pillanatok a családdal(x)

lakaskultura.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Hungary's President Mans Telephone in Live Charity Event

Hungary's President Mans Telephone in Live Charity Event

Organizers hope to raise millions in donations for the worthy cause.
PM Orban Receives A Returning Guest

PM Orban Receives A Returning Guest

Hungary-Turkey economic relations could reach a new level with Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Budapest.
Hungary FIN MIN: EU Reimbursement for Border Protection Less Than 1 Percent

Hungary FIN MIN: EU Reimbursement for Border Protection Less Than 1 Percent

Unlike the leftist-liberal governments, the current Hungarian government does not rush to IMF to take out loans when there's a problem, the finance minister said.
High Stakes Elections in Serbia: Will They Turn?

High Stakes Elections in Serbia: Will They Turn?

VMSZ will be the only ethnic Hungarian party with a full list of candidates in Serbia's national and provincial parliamentary elections on December 17.
Unity Crumbles Over Ukraine Membership, Policy Chief Says

Unity Crumbles Over Ukraine Membership, Policy Chief Says

The efficacy of upcoming negotiations will determine the value of convening the next EU summit.
First Reactions to EU Summit, Hungary's Position

First Reactions to EU Summit, Hungary's Position

Viktor Orban is not a lone extra on the stage of European politics.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Pankotai Lili szégyent hozott a saját fejére, durva dolog történt

Ezt nem kellett volna!

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu