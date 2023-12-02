Foreign Ministry Warns Hungarians Staying in Germany of Heightened Threat of Islamist Attacks

Hungarian citizens staying or travelling to Germany are advised to exercise caution and vigilance and register for consular protection on the website of the Consular Services, the Hungarian foreign ministry's state secretary for bilateral relations told Hungary's state news agency MTI.
Tamas Menczer drew attention to the information provided by the President of the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, who said that
an Islamist attack can be carried out in Germany on any day, the threat is real and higher than it has been for a long time.