Foreign Ministry Warns Hungarians Staying in Germany of Heightened Threat of Islamist Attacks

Magyar Nemzet
50 perce
Foreign Ministry Warns Hungarians Staying in Germany of Heightened Threat of Islamist Attacks

Hungarian citizens staying or travelling to Germany are advised to exercise caution and vigilance and register for consular protection on the website of the Consular Services, the Hungarian foreign ministry's state secretary for bilateral relations told Hungary's state news agency MTI. 

Tamas Menczer drew attention to the information provided by the President of the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, who said that 

an Islamist attack can be carried out in Germany on any day, the threat is real and higher than it has been for a long time.

The state secretary recalled the assessment given by the head of Germany's intelligence agency that

we are currently facing a complex and tense threat situation due to parallel crises, exacerbated by the barbaric crimes committed by Hamas.

"German security authorities are working to thwart possible attacks on large-scale events," Tamas Menczer said.

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, the Hungarian foreign ministry's state secretary for bilateral relations  (Photo: MTI/ Attila Kovacs)

