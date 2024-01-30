Center for Fundamental Rights Chief: United, Right-Wing Forces Are Unstoppable

The Right Way Forward: The future of Spain, Hungary and Europe was the topic of a roundtable discussion with Juan Garcia-Gallardo, vice-president of the Regional Council of Castile and Leon, held at the Center for Fundamental Rights. In his welcoming speech, the think tank's Director General Miklos Szantho pointed out that the province of Castile is a textbook case of right-wing reconquest with the Right boosting its only one mandate secured in the 2019 elections, to 13 in 2022.

This exemplifies that when the forces of the right unite, they are unstoppable. In Hungary we say: together we are a force,

"The Center for Fundamental Rights and Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) are working together to make this happen. Both the Spanish and the Hungarian Right are aware that the conservative camp is fighting the globalist Left who is set on erasing everything. A revolution of common sense is needed here," said Miklos Szantho, stressing the need for Christian faith, because, as he said, "without faith there is no self-defence, without faith Europe will steer itself into gender fluidity and economic collapse".

On June 9, the stakes of the European elections are huge: we don't want to leave Brussels, we want to take it back, so the stakes are higher than ever. Many Spanish MEPs are defending common sense, and there are some who are even standing up for Hungarians, and that is a breach of taboos in the European Parliament,

"We already knew last year that together we are a force, which is why we stated this at CPAC Hungary. We managed to create the globalist-liberal nightmare and ended up on the frontline of the culture wars," he explained.

He recalled that CPAC Hungary will be held again this April, where the draining of the Brussels swamp will get underway, adding that the defense of sovereignty and democracy is important for both Hungarians and Spaniards.

We must realize that the Left is allying with extremist forces to weaken the state. You can see it in Spain, where they have allied with terrorist forces, and here at home the Left is allying with the Soros network or globalist forces to overthrow the democratically elected Hungarian government. We must also defend democracy. We are counting on our Spanish allies and will meet in April at the latest at CPAC Hungary,

the head of the think tank stated.

Juan Garcia-Gallardo, vice president of Castilla and Leon, said that "Viktor Orban is right when he says that we have to protect our borders and our families from the globalists. Brussels wants to tell us what to teach our children and think that our children are theirs, but that's not true, because they belong to the family. A small group in Brussels thinks they are building Europe, but that's not true either. There are many of us and we must keep our sovereignty, that is the only way to build Europe. There is no single solution to all the problems, we each have to find what works for us," he added.

We want to protect our homeland, our borders, our children, and we can learn these things from Hungary,

the Vox politician stressed.

Hungary sets an example

"Hungary can serve as a model because of its family laws, and all the Hungarian government has done to help families have children," explained the Spanish politician, who believes that efforts have to be made to enable people to be more positive about life. "I experienced that Hungary is a family-friendly country, which was personally very good to see as a soon-to-be father. The Hungarian government is pro-family and helps them - that's what we want to achieve," Juan Garcia-Gallardo said.

Cover photo: Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: MTI/Lajos Soos)