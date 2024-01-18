időjárás °C Piroska 2024. január 18.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Piroska
2024. január 18.
magyar

His Second Trip Was Budapest: Why The Orban-Fico Meeting Was Significant

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
His Second Trip Was Budapest: Why The Orban-Fico Meeting Was Significant

In the context of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's trip to Budapest, Agnes Vass, a researcher at the Hungarian Institute of Foreign Affairs, provided insights into the Fico-Orban meeting and analyzed the key aspects of the visit.

"Budapest was Robert Fico's second foreign visit since becoming prime minister again. His first official trip was a classic one to Prague, as it has become customary since the split-up for the leaders of Slovakia and the Czech Republic to pay their first official visit to each other," she added.

As an important precursor to PM Fico's recent visit to Budapest, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto had met Slovakia's newly appointed Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar in Bratislava last November, as well as PM Fico. Besides assurances from Slovakia's new leaders to Hungary's foreign minister that good neighborly relations would be maintained and strengthened, the sides also discussed a potential meeting in Budapest.

In recent years, the prime ministers of Slovakia and Hungary have mainly had the opportunity to meet at V4 prime ministerial summits, making this bilateral meeting of great significance,

 − the researcher emphasized.

Ms Vass highlighted that this was the fourth government of Robert Fico, who has been at the helm of Slovakia since 2006, with some interruptions.  She pointed out that Slovakia's domestic political environment and electoral laws are entirely different from Hungary's, where most Slovak parties can only govern in coalition.

 

From a tense relationship to a key partner

"Without going into details, between 2006 and 2010 the Fico government took a number of anti-Hungarian measures that were detrimental not only to Hungarians in Slovakia, but also to inter-state relations," she explained. 

However, after 2012, the situation has normalized, as the two sides have managed to build a good partnership and found issues where they could work together at regional and European level, such as the migration crisis in 2015,

− she added. 

In recent years, the instability of Slovak domestic politics has seen several prime ministers lead the country, and bilateral relations have remained balanced. "The fact that the Slovak prime minister paid a visit to Budapest after his visit to Prague is a clear sign that relations are not only good but also important. In the past few years, several infrastructural developments have been implemented, crucial for not only both countries but also for the people living along the border," the researcher added. Ms Vass underscored that 

the Košice-Miskolc motorway has been completed and the bridge connecting the two towns of Komarno has been built. This is key in terms of handling freight traffic, because this it is the only heavy-duty bridge on the Danube between Bratislava and Budapest. We must also mention that in 13 years 18 new border crossings have been opened between the two countries, and the completed bridges spanning across the Ipoly (Ipel') River should not be forgotten, either.

At Tuesday's s press conference, PM Orban also emphasized that "relations between Hungary and Slovakia have never been better, because the two countries are connected within the European Union in a way that they strengthen each other in terms of physical, economic and energy security". The Hungarian prime minister also stressed that the interests of Hungary and Slovakia are at least 99 per cent aligned and that sovereignty is important for both countries.

 

Points of convergence 

Agnes Vass underlined that 

Robert Fico has incorporated into his parliamentary election campaign many issues and points on which he saw eye to eye with PM Orban. 

One of these is political stability, as observed in Hungary, which is a desired condition in the often hectic domestic politics of Slovakia. 

The other is the issue of sovereignty: Mr Fico has promised a sovereign Slovak foreign policy, but it is not yet clear what exactly this means and what the concept behind these terms is,

 − she stressed. 

Ukrajna támogatása és az orosz–ukrán háború is fontos kérdés. A szlovák állam nem küld már fegyveres támogatást Ukrajnának, amióta Fico a miniszterelnök. 

Bár az Ukrajna uniós csatlakozásáról szóló tárgyalások megnyitását nem vétózta meg Brüsszelben, alapvetően ezt egy politikai döntésnek tartja, amellyel kapcsolatban a valóság nem egyezik azzal, amit Brüsszelben látnak – Ukrajna tényleges uniós csatlakozását nem tartja reálisnak 

− the expert said. The question of how much Fico will confront Brussels is, of course, adifferent issue. Slovakia will hold presidential elections in March, where PM Fico's Smer party is considered a frontrunner, so he is not expected to engage in any conflict with Brussels in the coming period. 

Another key theme was the significance of V4 cooperation; the renewal of regional collaboration. In a key development ahead of the meeting, Mr Fico also engaged with the leader of the Hungarian Alliance, a Hungarian political party in Slovakia currently without parliamentary representation. The discussions focused on the situation of the Hungarian community living in Slovakia and the challenges faced by Hungarian-inhabited regions, Ms Vass said, in summary.

Cover photo: Joint press conference held by PM Viktor Orban of Hungary, and PM Robert Fico of Slovakia (Photo: Szilard Koszticsak)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Mutatjuk hol lehet ónos eső, kiadták a figyelmeztetést

Mutatjuk hol lehet ónos eső, kiadták a figyelmeztetést

origo.hu
Stana Alexandra lábai közé került Marics Peti - fotók

Stana Alexandra lábai közé került Marics Peti - fotók

origo.hu
Pásztor Erzsi évtizedes titkot árult el

Pásztor Erzsi évtizedes titkot árult el

metropol.hu
Váratlan helyről érkezett az üzenet: „A köszönet a magyaroké!"

Váratlan helyről érkezett az üzenet: „A köszönet a magyaroké!"

mandiner.hu
Marco Rossi ellentmondásos híreket kapott sérült kulcsemberéről

Marco Rossi ellentmondásos híreket kapott sérült kulcsemberéről

metropol.hu
Bármivel próbálkozik a brüsszeli bürokrácia, Magyarország szavazati jogát nem tudja elvenni + videó

Bármivel próbálkozik a brüsszeli bürokrácia, Magyarország szavazati jogát nem tudja elvenni + videó

hirtv.hu
Itt van Brüsszel legújabb gyalázatos magyargyűlölő akciója

Itt van Brüsszel legújabb gyalázatos magyargyűlölő akciója

origo.hu
NB I: Kolozsvárról igazolhat a középpályást a DVTK – sajtóhír

NB I: Kolozsvárról igazolhat a középpályást a DVTK – sajtóhír

nemzetisport.hu
Egy egyszerű nátha is okozhat íz- és szaglásvesztést(x)

Egy egyszerű nátha is okozhat íz- és szaglásvesztést(x)

life.hu
Óvjuk az orrnyálkahártyánkat: fontosabb, mint gondolnánk(x)

Óvjuk az orrnyálkahártyánkat: fontosabb, mint gondolnánk(x)

life.hu
Rácsukták az ajtót a brüsszeli korrupciós botrány egyik főszereplőjére

Rácsukták az ajtót a brüsszeli korrupciós botrány egyik főszereplőjére

magyarnemzet.hu
Matteo Garrone olasz rendező lesz a díszvendége Kusturica filmfesztiváljának

Matteo Garrone olasz rendező lesz a díszvendége Kusturica filmfesztiváljának

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Belgian EU Presidency Through Hungary's Prism

Belgian EU Presidency Through Hungary's Prism

After Belgium, it will be Hungary's turn to helm the EU rotating presidency and, like the Belgian, the Hungarian presidency will take place in a special situation.
Fidesz MEP: Brussels' Aggressive Political and Power Ambitions Override Everything

Fidesz MEP: Brussels' Aggressive Political and Power Ambitions Override Everything

For years, the Brussels bureaucracy has been delivering the fiercest possible attacks against those member states that stand up for their national interests against the political diktats of Brussels," Tamas Deutsch, a MEP of Fidesz, told Magyar Nemzet.
EP To Sue Hungary Over €10bn Payout + Video

EP To Sue Hungary Over €10bn Payout + Video

However, Fidesz's Judit Varga believes that conservative voices could win a significant majority in the next term.
SoS: Hungary Is Under Attack for Its Anti-War Stance! + Video

SoS: Hungary Is Under Attack for Its Anti-War Stance! + Video

The state secretary responded to attacks from Swedish politicians Abir Al-Sahlani and Alice Bah Kuhnke.
PM Orban: Hungary–Slovakia Relations Have Never Been So Good

PM Orban: Hungary–Slovakia Relations Have Never Been So Good

The two countries are strengthening each other in terms of physical, economic and energy security.
Egregious Double Standards In Brussels + Video

Egregious Double Standards In Brussels + Video

Fidesz MEP Balázs Hidvéghi took to social media to criticize the Brussels elite in connection with Donald Tusk's legal transgressions.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Exkluzív Kunhalmi-show verhet éket a baloldali pártok közé

Ágnes ismét kitett magáért.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu