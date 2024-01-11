Hungarian Leftist-Liberal Press Suddenly Mum on Trampling of Rule of Law in Poland

The Left usually sounds the alarm bells loudly when they want to plant the notion that the rule of law or freedom of expression is under threat somewhere in the world.
But now, when political cleansing is openly taking place in Poland, where one unconstitutional decision after another is being made and political prisoners are being taken, they don't consider these to be problems worth mentioning. The former Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski and his then deputy Maciej Wasik, members of the now opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, were arrested Tuesday night at the Presidential Palace, despite both having received a presidential pardon for their prison sentence.