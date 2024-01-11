Hungarian Leftist-Liberal Press Suddenly Mum on Trampling of Rule of Law in Poland

International Left: nothing to see here

What is transpiring in Poland doesn't seem to be registering on the sensitivity threshold of the Left internationally either. Magyar Nemzet scoured the major outlets for stories on the event to no avail. The most vocal international advocates of the rule of law and freedom of speech do not feel anything is a foul in Poland.

The Guardian at least wrote that President Andrzej Duda will do everything possible to free the conservative MPs. The New York Times deemed it so unimportant that it had no mention at all of the case. The Washington Post modestly reported that the two representatives had been arrested. And CNN stated that populist lawmakers were arrested.

In Germany, neither Der Spiegel, Suddeutsche Zeitung, ZDF Heute nor Bild felt anything news-worthy was happening in Poland, but the Austrian Der Standard at least reported the basic fact of the arrest.

Cover image: Demonstrators protest police action with banners depicting former Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski and former Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw (Photo: MTI/EPA-PAP/Radek Pietruszka)