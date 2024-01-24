időjárás °C Timót 2024. január 24.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Timót
2024. január 24.
magyar

Hungary Faces Yet Another Tug Of War In EU

Manninger Miksa
52 perce
Hungary Faces Yet Another Tug Of War In EU

The European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) has voted on the report presented by Hungarian-hating Sophie in ’t Veld. The draft document condemning Hungary was adopted with 42 votes in favor, ten against, and two abstentions.

As the next step, the draft report is set to be voted in the upcoming February plenary session.

 

What we are talking about is an own-initiative report and the European Parliaments proposals are non-binding for the European Commission.

Among other issues, the text adopted reconfirms MEPs' concerns about the European Commission's decision last December to unlock €10.2 billion in funding for Hungary, and reiterates the usual political attacks on judicial independence and the media. The press release says that

MEPs criticize specific countries where major problems are identified.

An outside observer my find the "report on a report" term strange. However, there are no coincidences: it pays off politically to vex Hungary and right-wing forces in general. The original report was presented by EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders last October, and even then he faced harsh criticism from MEPs. At the end of last year, there was a consensus among left-wing MEPs that the report, including the provisions and requirements it set, should be toughened, as it was "too diplomatic" and  failed to trigger adequate response from some member states.

 Cover photo: Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar, chairman of the European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE), during a debate on the rule of law in Spain and the principle of separation of powers held at the European Parliament in Brussels on December 4, 2023 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Olivier Matthys)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Halálos tűz volt Kallósdon

Halálos tűz volt Kallósdon

origo.hu
Véres megtorlás lesz, ismét orosz civileket támadnak az ukránok

Véres megtorlás lesz, ismét orosz civileket támadnak az ukránok

origo.hu
A demencia meglepő tünete, amit élelmiszervásárlás közben vehetünk észre

A demencia meglepő tünete, amit élelmiszervásárlás közben vehetünk észre

life.hu
Rendkívüli! A hatalom átvételére készült egy csoport Magyarországon, 150 rendőr csapott le (VIDEÓ)

Rendkívüli! A hatalom átvételére készült egy csoport Magyarországon, 150 rendőr csapott le (VIDEÓ)

mandiner.hu
Egyre több embertől kér PIN-kódot a Facebook Messenger: a szakértő elárulja, mi a teendő

Egyre több embertől kér PIN-kódot a Facebook Messenger: a szakértő elárulja, mi a teendő

mindmegette.hu
Elhunyt a Star Trek sztárja

Elhunyt a Star Trek sztárja

vg.hu
Fegyverkeznek a németek, háborúra készülnek

Fegyverkeznek a németek, háborúra készülnek

origo.hu
Furcsa anomália: a horvátoknak jobb lehet a vereség, mint a győzelem Németország ellen

Furcsa anomália: a horvátoknak jobb lehet a vereség, mint a győzelem Németország ellen

nemzetisport.hu
Egy egyszerű nátha is okozhat íz- és szaglásvesztést(x)

Egy egyszerű nátha is okozhat íz- és szaglásvesztést(x)

life.hu
Itt az újabb fordulat a Lánchíd-botrányban!

Itt az újabb fordulat a Lánchíd-botrányban!

magyarnemzet.hu
Hasznos tippek a megfázás kezelésére(X)

Hasznos tippek a megfázás kezelésére(X)

life.hu
Ezt is okozhatja a túlzásba vitt diéta(x)

Ezt is okozhatja a túlzásba vitt diéta(x)

life.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Customs Officers To Carry Arms In Battle Against Drug Gangs

Customs Officers To Carry Arms In Battle Against Drug Gangs

Sweden is seeing skyrocketing levels of violent crime at the border.
Hungary FM Sends Strong Message To Donald Tusk + Video

Hungary FM Sends Strong Message To Donald Tusk + Video

We see the Polish prime minister's concept of democracy, as opposition politicians are being imprisoned," the Hungarian foreign minister has said.
Brussels to Extract Over €52 M Payment from Hungary

Brussels to Extract Over €52 M Payment from Hungary

FM Peter Szijjarto: The EU has devised a new plan for Ukraine, and the thirteenth sanctions package is also on the table.
Cardinal Peter Erdo: We Cannot Exclude Anyone From Our Helping Love

Cardinal Peter Erdo: We Cannot Exclude Anyone From Our Helping Love

As disciples of Christ, it is imperative for us to follow Christ's teachings, the cardinal emphasized.
France Awakens from Migration Delirium

France Awakens from Migration Delirium

A recent poll shows the French have had enough.
Western De-Emphasis on Ukraine's War Crimes

Western De-Emphasis on Ukraine's War Crimes

Although cracking, the protective shield still exists over Ukraine.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Lendvai Ildikó páros lábbal szállt bele Novák Katalinba

Eddig, és ne tovább!

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu