Hungary Faces Yet Another Tug Of War In EU

The European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) has voted on the report presented by Hungarian-hating Sophie in ’t Veld. The draft document condemning Hungary was adopted with 42 votes in favor, ten against, and two abstentions.

As the next step, the draft report is set to be voted in the upcoming February plenary session.

What we are talking about is an own-initiative report and the European Parliaments proposals are non-binding for the European Commission.

Among other issues, the text adopted reconfirms MEPs' concerns about the European Commission's decision last December to unlock €10.2 billion in funding for Hungary, and reiterates the usual political attacks on judicial independence and the media. The press release says that