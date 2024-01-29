Hungary FM: Former Rights Need to be Reinstated in Transcarpathia

The official program of the meeting in Transcarpathia started at the Calvary Cemetery with Ukraine's Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. The Hungarian and Ukrainian delegations then sat down at the negotiating table, where Szijjarto stated:

I would like to make clear that the Hungarian government has never asked for any other rights for the native Hungarians of Transcarpathia that did not exist before 2015.

The requests I am putting forth here, if met, would return the rights that existed in 2015,

the minister added in the video post.

As Magyar Nemzet reported earlier, the meeting between Dmytro Kuleba and the Hungarian foreign minister is slated to prepare the meeting between Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.