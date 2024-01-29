időjárás °C Adél 2024. január 29.
Téma volt az Orbán–Zelenszkij-találkozó is + videó

magyar

Hungary FM: Former Rights Need to be Reinstated in Transcarpathia

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Hungary FM: Former Rights Need to be Reinstated in Transcarpathia

Negotiations with Ukraine have begun, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto posted on his social media page. During his program in Transcarpathia, he sat down for talks with Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba after paying respects at the cemetery in Uzhhorod (Ungvar).

The official program of the meeting in Transcarpathia started at the Calvary Cemetery with Ukraine's Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. The Hungarian and Ukrainian delegations then sat down at the negotiating table, where Szijjarto stated:

I would like to make clear that the Hungarian government has never asked for any other rights for the native Hungarians of Transcarpathia that did not exist before 2015.

The requests I am putting forth here, if met, would return the rights that existed in 2015,

the minister added in the video post.

As Magyar Nemzet reported earlier, the meeting between Dmytro Kuleba and the Hungarian foreign minister is slated to prepare the meeting between Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Cover photo: Hungary Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (left), next to Levente Magyar, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (right) and Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (foreground) in Uzhhorod (Ungvar) at talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on January 29, 2024 (Source: MTI/KKM)

Ajánló

US Ambassador Pressman Hosts Hungarian Public Personalities at Dinner

US Ambassador Pressman Hosts Hungarian Public Personalities at Dinner

Apart from RTL presenters and Partizan media staff, 3-time Olympic gold fencing champion Aron Szilagyi, poet and playwright Peter Zavada and theater director Jakab Tarnoczi were also among the guests.
MP: Dollar Left's Covert Efforts and Brussels' Political Blackmail Hit a Brick Wall

MP: Dollar Left's Covert Efforts and Brussels' Political Blackmail Hit a Brick Wall

The national consultation, which concluded on January 17, sought the opinions of Hungarians on various issues affecting the fate of the nation.
Tensions Between Ukraine's Political and Military Leaders Behind Downed Plane

Tensions Between Ukraine's Political and Military Leaders Behind Downed Plane

Russia's communication is consistent, while the Ukrainians have come up with five or six variations a theme.
News Portals, Including Soros's Blog, Enriched with Rolling Dollars

News Portals, Including Soros's Blog, Enriched with Rolling Dollars

The truth is being revealed about media outlets in Hungary who loudly tout their "independent and objective" operations.
PM Orban Fortified with Hungarian's Bona Fide Position at EU Summit

PM Orban Fortified with Hungarian's Bona Fide Position at EU Summit

The government spokesperson presented the results of the national consultation on Kossuth Radio MR1.
Hungarian Public Media Calls for Solidarity with Polish Counterparts

Hungarian Public Media Calls for Solidarity with Polish Counterparts

On behalf of Hungary's public media, executives expressed their deep concern over the daily political interference in the work of Poland's independent public media.
Megyeri Dávid

Walter a zsidólistázó Gyöngyösi nyomdokain

Utólagos púderhintés: mégsem vagyunk levágásra ítélt állatok.

